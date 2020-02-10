Announcement to the Market - Disclosure of results for the fourth quarter and from January to December of 2019, according to International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We present below the differences between our financial statements in BRGAAP and in International Financial Reporting Standards – IFRS.

As from January 1st, 2018, IFRS 9 came into effect, the accounting standard that replaces IAS 39 in the treatment of Financial Instruments. The new standard is structured to encompass the pillars of classification, measurement of financial assets and impairment and was applied retrospectively by Itaú Unibanco Holding.

The complete consolidated financial statements under IFRS from January to December 2019 are available at our website: www.itau.com.br/investor-relations.

Comparison between BRGAAP1 and IFRS











R$ million Balance Sheet BRGAAP Adjustments and

Reclassifications 2 IFRS BRGAAP Adjustments and

Reclassifications 2 IFRS

Dec/31/2019



Dec/31/2018

Total Assets 1,738,713 (101,232) 1,637,481 1,649,614 (96,817) 1,552,797 Cash, Compulsory Deposits and Financial Assets At Amortized Cost 3 4 6 1,164,753 3,535 1,168,288 1,172,276 (12,837) 1,159,439 (-) Provision for Expected Loss at Amortized Cost5 (38,888) 2,859 (36,029) (33,326) (47) (33,373) Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income 4 166,676 (89,930) 76,746 105,065 (55,657) 49,408 (-) Expected Loss at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income 5 (3,162) 3,076 (86) (3,441) 3,356 (85) Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss 4 345,677 (22,748) 322,929 315,383 (28,737) 286,646 Tax Assets7 56,835 (7,875) 48,960 50,242 (7,412) 42,830 Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures, Goodwill, Fixed Assets,

Intangible Assets, Assets Held for Sale and Other Assets 46,822 9,851 56,673 43,415 4,517 47,932













Total Liabilities 1,595,865 (107,849) 1,488,016 1,505,490 (103,159) 1,402,331 Financial Assets at Amortized Cost 3 6 1,265,471 (105,641) 1,159,830 1,220,233 (100,499) 1,119,734 Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss 4 48,008 21 48,029 27,675 36 27,711 Provision for Expected Loss (Loan Commitments and Financial Guarantees) 5 959 3,181 4,140 1,265 2,527 3,792 Provision for Insurance and Pension Plan 217,216 1,118 218,334 199,995 1,192 201,187 Provisions 21,454 - 21,454 18,613 - 18,613 Tax Liabilities 7 13,870 (5,979) 7,891 10,915 (5,631) 5,284 Other Liabilities 28,887 (549) 28,338 26,794 (784) 26,010 Total Stockholders' Equity 142,848 6,617 149,465 144,124 6,342 150,466 Non-controlling Interests 10,861 1,679 12,540 12,367 1,317 13,684 Total Controlling Stockholders' Equity 8 131,987 4,938 136,925 131,757 5,025 136,782

1BRGAAP represents accounting practices in force in Brazil for financial institutions, according to regulation of the Central Bank of Brazil;



2Resulted from reclassification of assets and liabilities and other effects from the adoption of IFRS;







3Resulted from the elimination of transactions between parent company and exclusive funds (particularly PGBL and VGBL funds), which are consolidated under IFRS; 4Refer to reclassification of financial assets between measurement categories at fair value and amortized cost;







5Application of criterion for calculation of Expected Loss as set forth by IFRS;









6Difference in accounting, particularly from Foreign Exchange Portfolio, which are now be presented as net effect between Assets and Liabilities;



7Difference in accounting, particularly deffered taxes, which are now accounted for as net effect between Assets and Liabilities in each one of the consolidated companies; 8Reconciliation of Controlling Stockholders' Equity is presented in the following table.











Below is the reconciliation of Results to Stockholders' Equity, with the conceptual description of major adjustments.





R$ million Reconciliation Stockholders

Equity Result * Dec/31/2019 4th Q/19 3rd Q/19 4th Q/18 jan-dec/19 jan-dec/18 BRGAAP - Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders 131,987 7,482 5,576 6,206 26,583 24,977 (a)Expected Loss - Loan and Lease Operations and Other Financial Assets 1,716 1,569 (240) 559 1,178 380 (b)Adjustment to Fair Value of Financial Assets (1,936) (250) (108) (42) (239) (303) (c)Acquisition of Interest in Porto Seguro Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A. 439 (1) (1) (1) (4) (7) (d)Criteria for Write-Off of Financial Assets 1,927 (36) (190) (38) (289) (30) (e)Financial Lease Operations 193 (61) (30) (29) (172) (149) (f) Other adjustments 2,599 (29) 158 (2) 56 39 IFRS - Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders 136,925 8,674 5,165 6,653 27,113 24,907 IFRS - Values Attributable to Minority Stockholders 12,540 41 340 204 700 732 IFRS - Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders and Minority Stockholders 149,465 8,715 5,505 6,857 27,813 25,639 * Events net of tax effects













Differences between IFRS and BRGAAP Financial Statements

(a) In the adoption of IFRS 9, there was a change in the calculation model of incurred loss (IAS 39) to expected loss, considering forward-looking information. On BRGAAP, the concept of Expected Loss is used, pursuant to BACEN Resolution No. 2,682/99.9

(b) Under IFRS, stocks and quotas classified as permanent investments were measured at fair value and its gains and losses were recorded directly in Result. Additionally, there was a change in the model of classification and measurement of financial assets due to the new categories introduced by IFRS 9.

(c) Under IFRS, the effect of accounting at fair value of the acquisition of interest in Porto Seguro Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A. was recognized.

(d) Criterion for write-off of financial assets on IFRS considers the recovery expectative.

(e) Under IFRS (IAS 17) the financial lease operations are recorded as Fixed Assets, as a contra-entry of Other Financial Liabilities. Under BRGAAP, as from September 30th, 2015, the consideration of these transactions are now recorded in result, in accordance with CMN Resolution No. 3,617/08.

(f) Other Adjustments is mainly composed of reversal of Amortizations of Goodwill under BRGAAP.

9 More details in the Complete Financial Statements for January to December, 2019.

For comparison purposes, we present on the table below the Result and Recurring Result in IFRS and BRGAAP.





R$ million Recurring Result 4th Q/19 4th Q/18

BRGAAP IFRS Variation BRGAAP IFRS Variation Result - Attributable to Controlling Stockholders 7,482 8,674 1,192 6,206 6,653 447 (-) Non-Recurring Events (*) 186 2,240 2,054 (272) (164) 107 Revaluation of the tax credit balance 2,303 2,024 (279) - - - Constitution of provision for loan losses (2,453) (338) 2,115 - - - Gain due to the primary issuance of XP Investimentos shares 1,974 1,974 - - - - Civil, Fiscal and Labor contingencies (1,307) (1,307) - - - - Goodwill Amortization (155) 6 161 (171) - 171 Liability Adequacy Test 9 66 57 (85) (148) (62) Impairment, mainly related to technology (37) (37) - (18) (18) - Other (148) (148) - 2 2 - Recurring Result - Attributable to Controlling Stockholders 7,296 6,434 (862) 6,478 6,817 339 * Net of tax effects













The tables in this report show the figures in million. Variations and summations, however, were calculated in units.

São Paulo, February 10th, 2020.

Alexsandro Broedel

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations

