Announcing 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea - a 16-Course Fine-Dining Restaurant Located Within Lost Spirits Distillery & Show at Area15, Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging and rapidly growing entertainment company, Lost Spirits announces the launch of its new fine-dining restaurant, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, on March 12. The 16-course dining experience is inspired by, and named after, the Belle Époque novel and takes diners through Jules Verne's iconic book reimagined as an immersive restaurant.

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea Fine Dining at Lost Spirits Distillery Las Vegas located at AREA15

The dining room and kitchen are located within the dreamscape of tasting rooms at Lost Spirits Distillery, located at AREA15, Las Vegas' newest immersive event and entertainment district. With just one seating of 12 people weekly, all meals are personally prepared by Chef Taylor Persh.

"It is an honor and pleasure to announce this very special space," says Lost Spirits creator & CEO Bryan Davis. "Immersive dining experiences, at this level, are so few and far between that we are delighted to add one to the growing number of options in Las Vegas."

"As a chef who eats, drinks, and sleeps fine dining, the hardest part of creating a new restaurant is imagining what I am going to do that hasn't been done before. I'm delighted that in all my research, I have never seen anything quite like this experience, outside of our former restaurant Fish or Flesh in Los Angeles," says Chef Taylor Persh.

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea is, in many ways, a sequel to Los Angeles based Fish or Flesh, an Island of Dr. Moreau themed restaurant created by the same team. Fish or Flesh won high critical praise in 2019 & 2020.

Chef Taylor Persh has spent over a decade in the culinary world – her professional experience comes from Bazaar by Jose Andres, Bestia and Trois Mec.

Guests of 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea will be treated to a one-of-a-kind experience, from the Georges Méliès inspired dining room, to exotic dishes including uni crème brûlée and nori bonbons. Outside the dining room, guests are free to enjoy the immersive shows and performances within Lost Spirits which include acrobats, burlesque performances, jazz singers and clowns.

Reservations to the 16-course fine-dining menu are $240 per guest including show tickets to Lost Spirits and strong drinks and cocktails. To learn more about Lost Spirits and 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea visit online here: www.lostspirits.net & www.twentythousandleagues.com

About Lost Spirits Distillery, Inc.

Lost Spirits is an internationally acclaimed and award-winning distillery. It has been awarded "World's Best Distillery Tour" by Drinks International, "World's Best Distillery Experience" by The Spirits Business UK and "America's Best Distillery Experience" by the American Distilling Institute. The distillery has also obtained a coveted Liquid Gold Award in Jim Murray's Whisky Bible, and won a Global Master award for its Jamaican Rum (beating out Havana Club Maestro – the reigning champion from Cuba). Lost Spirits Distillery opened its Las Vegas show, distillery, and immersive theatre in August 2021.

