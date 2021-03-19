Announcing A New Leadership Team At Vave Health, Creators Of A Wireless Ultrasound-As-A-Service Solution That Pairs With Your iPhone and Android Devices

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vave Health, the innovative Silicon Valley startup democratizing medical care through handheld wireless ultrasound, today announced the appointment of a new leadership team to support the company's accelerated growth in the medical imaging market. David Garner, a veteran of point-of-care ultrasound and previous vice president at Butterfly Network, will be taking on the role of Chief Executive Officer, bringing his more than 22 years of experience to Vave Health, where he joined as Chief Commercial Officer in November 2020.

"The industry is rapidly changing. We are in the midst of a renaissance in the category of handheld ultrasound," David states. "Vave is piggy-backing off the convergence and revolution in consumer electronics, machine learning, and cloud computing to deliver a new level of healthcare to those who need it most."

David has spent years pushing the envelope of point of care imaging at Philips Healthcare, and most recently Butterfly Network. But now, he claims, "It's different. This would not have been possible five years ago. Consumer tech is changing so rapidly, and we've finally learned how to harness this work to directly benefit healthcare providers and patients. We're not far from the point where diagnostic imaging will be in the hands of not only every healthcare provider, but also every patient that needs it."

David brings proven company-building and go-to-market experience, having previously served as vice president of commercial operations at Butterfly Network, launching the company's handheld ultrasound device, iQ. David also developed Butterfly Network's go-to-market strategy and built a best-in-class commercial team. Prior to joining Butterfly Network, David held numerous roles at Philips Healthcare and was an integral part of the company's point-of-care development.

Vave Health has also hired Murph McKeon as chief financial officer, bringing over 20 years of experience in healthcare financial guidance, and Karin Thompson Brown as chief of staff, bringing over 30 years of experience across 21 industries including Telecomm, Banking & Financial Services, Life Health Sciences, and Medical Device. Murph previously held various roles at both Fortune 100 companies and small startups, having helped two companies raise over $20M in funding and also facilitating Health Beacons to an exit. Karin's experience working across a broad array of industries in designing scalable outcome-based operating models will help bring Vave's 'full stack' tech company to the bleeding edge of innovation. Her time working at the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation aligns well with Vave's mission to democratize healthcare and make an impact in the world, whether in sub-saharan Africa, rural Washington, or inner-city Baltimore.

Amin Nikoozadeh, PhD., founder of Vave Health will continue to help guide Vave's technical vision and roadmap. "I'm thrilled to see Vave reach this new phase of growth. The additional talent being added to the company will help us scale rapidly for the next phase of product execution and commercialization."

"I am very excited to join the Vave team. I believe the potential for growth and value creation is enormous, given the passionate people, solid technology and broad market opportunity," Murph shared. "Being in similar business situations in the medical device segment, I am confident we can execute our plans to drive growth and look forward to helping build the company."

Karin echoed his sentiment, "Similarly to how the cell phone has provided equity access for banking and financing around the world, we now have the opportunity to further expand equity access to the life-saving technology of ultrasound and enable healers to be better healers. We will create a digital operating model that allows us to scale and promote human-centered design and collaboration for our employees and our entire install base. As a mother and a grandmother, I am so inspired by the mission of Vave Health and am excited to join the team on this life-changing journey."

Vave Health is committed to enhancing the physician-patient experience through innovative, industry-transforming technologies. Founded by a Stanford University Ph.D. with expertise in the miniaturization of imaging systems, Vave Health has developed a state-of-the-art, ultraportable solution that delivers cost-effective imaging at the point of care. Vave Health's mission is to make vital health technologies accessible to all. With a full imaging ecosystem, they have created disruptive technologies in ultrasound transducers, image processing, machine learning, and cloud computing. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. For more information, visit www.vavehealth.com.

