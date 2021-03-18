Announcing Analytics+ -- Completing the Picture of Digital Engagement

CLIFTON, N.J., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete your understanding of digital engagement for all students, instructors, and staff within the school system. Analytics+ expands the usage analytics you see through ClassLink to include any digital resource, even those accessed outside of ClassLink. Analytics+ gathers, crunches, and presents this data from the district level, down to the individual student, to help leaders make informed purchasing decisions and better support learning.

With Analytics+, school leaders can:

See usage analytics for all the digital resources used across a school system, even those accessed outside of ClassLink—whether students are at home or in the classroom.



Understand which digital resources are used and which aren't. Then use that data to make decisions around instruction, support, and purchasing.

Pull analytics data for all student and staff web activity into one place for clear, actionable data to support and grow digital engagement.

Available for existing and new ClassLink customers, Analytics+ is for school-issued devices and works on Chrome and Edge browsers and iOS devices.

"School leaders are working incredibly hard right now to support digital learning, whether that happens in the classroom or at home. Analytics+ supports them with easy access to a full view of digital engagement that will guide their support efforts and next steps."

Mary Batiwala

Director of Evaluation Analytics, ClassLink

Visit classlink.com/analyticsplus to learn more.

