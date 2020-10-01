Announcing AppianEUROPE20 Virtual Conference: 14 - 15 October 2020

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) will host AppianEUROPE20, a combination live and on-demand, free event on 14 and 15 October 2020. Held virtually, every attendee will have the best seat in the house to hear directly from industry experts as they share their real-world experiences of transforming enterprises through the best of low-code and process automation. Register at appianeurope.com.

Over the course of two days, industry leaders will discuss the latest advances in low-code development and process automation. This includes automating routine tasks with Robotic Process Automation (RPA), eliminating forms and paper with intelligent document processing, and applying Artificial intelligence (AI) to make smart decisions, faster. Learn why low-code automation is critical to staying agile during times of change.

Hear directly from European and Middle Eastern business leaders, and Appian product experts, interacting with them during live Q&As. Keynote speakers include:

Garry Kasparov , former World Chess Champion, political activist, writer and advocate for AI technology

, former World Chess Champion, political activist, writer and advocate for AI technology Miguel Traquina , CIO Operations, Santander UK

, CIO Operations, Santander UK Lulu Zhang , Head of Enabling Technologies, and Pasi Wiklund , Head of Intelligent Process Automation, KONE

, Head of Enabling Technologies, and , Head of Intelligent Process Automation, KONE Luca Verducci , Head of Operations, Governance and Transformation, Poste Italiane

, Head of Operations, Governance and Transformation, Matt Calkins , CEO, Appian

Presenting Appian customers include Santander UK, KONE, Bexley Health, Poste Italiane, Abdul Latif Jameel (ALJ), Gulf Agency Company (GAC), Marquard & Bahls, and Cambridge Assessment. Customers will share their stories and learnings from transforming their businesses and solving real-world challenges. Attendees can also get deeper insights by booking a meeting with an Appian product expert or taking part in hands-on, practical sessions.

On Day Two of the conference, join the Appian community as it collectively takes on legendary chess Grandmaster (and keynote speaker) Garry Kasparov at a game of chess. The match will be conducted in a virtual chess environment, built on the Appian platform by Diamond conference sponsor Vuram.

AppianEUROPE20 also features Diamond sponsors Infosys and KPMG, as well as Platinum sponsors Coforge, Cognizant and Procensol, and Gold sponsor Convedo.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that it's vital to innovate fast during unforeseen circumstances. Explore how Appian's full-stack process automation, delivered at the speed of low-code provides the best-of-breed capabilities your organisation needs to stay ahead of the curve at AppianEUROPE20. Find out more and register at appianeurope.com

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organisations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

