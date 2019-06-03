Announcing Campuses and the Courts Monthly Newsletter

BERWYN, Pa., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone can agree that the courts have become more directive to college and university administrators, and that litigation is driving our practices, at a level exceeding any other time in history.

How do you keep up? How can you interpret the cases and implement their lessons? How do you stay on top of what seems like a weekly deluge of new cases? TNG is here to help.

Campuses and the Courts

Perhaps more than any other function TNG provides, higher education has come to trust TNG for its ability to teach and operationalize the case law for lawyer and non-lawyer administrators alike. TNG breaks the cases down, grasps their essence, and teaches key takeaways that should influence your decision-making, policies, procedures, and practices.

This approach has guided TNG for over 20 years and has allowed its experts to guide you and the field on evolving practices, often getting you out ahead of key rulings, preparing you before new legal standards take effect, and helping you avoid the liability that has impacted peer institutions.

Without a collected, centralized source for interpretation of litigation, you have had to find your information – and the time to review multiple lengthy court decisions each week – piecemeal. Now, TNG has a one-stop resource for case law impacting on your role. Everything you need. In one place. From one trusted source: the TNG Campuses and the Courts monthly newsletter.

TNG will find and digest the cases for you, interpret them, and offer summaries to you in an easily understood format. You'll stay up-to-date, have the information you need at your fingertips, and have a single, reliable, succinct source for the content that informs your practices.

Pricing

$439 per year

Click here to purchase a subscription to the monthly newsletter (paid subscription will begin in September, after three-month trial). Subscribers will receive a monthly newsletter featuring synopses of the most current and pressing campus case law.

Click here to sign up for your free trial of the first three issues!

You'll receive three free trial issues from now until August, and then you'll have the option to subscribe to continue receiving our newsletter each month. Of course, if you subscribe above now, you'll also get access to the bonus third case review in each free issue.

TNG is comprised of several linked organizations that have served the education field for 20 years. As a firm, TNG serves over 400 college, university, and school clients each year, making us one of the largest education-specific consulting practices in the country. TNG's five partners have more than 100 years of combined experience and our 25 additional consultants are the top experts in their fields. TNG has provided services to more than 3,000 school and college clients, providing unparalleled reach and impact on the field. TNG also provides its services for employers and corporate clients, leveraging its proprietary systems-level solutions for risk prevention in the workplace. The TNG Way has become the risk management touchstone for schools, colleges, and workplaces across the country.

