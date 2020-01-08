Announcing Charleston's First and Only Southern Living Inspired Community

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina Holdings Group, developer of The Settlement at Ashley Hall announced today that The Settlement at Ashley Hall has been selected as Charleston's first and only Southern Living Inspired Community.



The Settlement at Ashley Hall Streetscape. The view of the Ashley River from The Settlement at Ashley Hall, Charleston's first and only Southern Living Inspired Community.

"We are honored and delighted to be among the ranks of only a select few neighborhoods across the country to be named a Southern Living Inspired Community. The magnificent river views, proximity to historic downtown Charleston, and a rich history dating back 340 years make The Settlement at Ashley Hall a one-of-a-kind setting for embracing the southern lifestyle," said the Managing Partner and CEO of Carolina Holdings Group, Gary Wadsten. "We've assembled an impressive development team who have worked tirelessly to create a neighborhood and an experience worthy of this place," Wadsten added.



"The Settlement at Ashley Hall embodies the southern lifestyle, and we are delighted to welcome this new neighborhood into our small but impressive family of Southern Living Inspired Communities," said Sid Evans, Editor In Chief, Southern Living.



For more than 50 years, Southern Living has served as the leading inspiration for the region, featuring the best ideas for enjoying life in the South. Southern Living Inspired Communities is a collection of neighborhoods marked by charm, taste, and Southern spirit. These hand-picked neighborhoods celebrate a pride of place and encourage new traditions of living in the South.



The Settlement at Ashley Hall is a new riverfront neighborhood featuring timeless, Lowcountry-style homes minutes from Historic Downtown Charleston. It features 47 homesites including nine large riverfront lots situated on a natural bluff along the Ashley River. Dock permitting is in progress for each waterfront lot. All residents will enjoy a private dog park and 100 feet of riverfront that is devoted to the community and features a deepwater dock, riverfront pool, covered pavilion, and fire pit. Lot/home packages start in the mid $600,000s. For more information, visit HistoricAshleyHall.com.



Carolina Holdings Group (CHG) is a full-service, real estate investment/development firm based in Myrtle Beach, S.C., specializing in single-family and multifamily communities in the Southeast. CHG is the developer of The Settlement at Ashley Hall, The Cottages at Jekyll Island, Ocean Oaks at Jekyll Island and The Moorings at Jekyll Harbor.

