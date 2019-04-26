Announcing Choose Your Own Adventure SPIES with Author Events Nationwide

WAITSFIELD, Vt., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chooseco, publisher of the world-famous Choose Your Own Adventure® interactive book series announced the release of Choose Your Own Adventure SPIES, a new sub-series that lets readers experience life as an actual spy from history.

The sub-series launches with two May 1st titles written by debut authors Kyandreia Jones and Katherine Factor. Each book explores the life of an iconic figure: the young Margaretha Zelle, best known as MATA HARI, and JAMES ARMISTEAD LAFAYETTE, a true hero and spy from the Revolutionary War whose amazing story is rarely included in history books.

ADVANCED PRAISE FOR CHOOSE YOUR OWN ADVENTURE SPIES

"…bringing the life of an enslaved person within reach for modern young readers is a feat. For fans of Choose Your Own Adventure books, this historical drama is worth having on the shelf." –Kirkus Reviews

"History gets a makeover in the new Choose Your Own Adventure Spies series, which plunks readers into exciting scenarios, based on real events, and lets them call the shots…This book will get kids excited about history, but it's imperative that they read the end note on James Armistead Lafayette's life to learn what choices he actually made." –Booklist Reviews

Debut authors KATHERINE FACTOR (Choose Your Own Adventure SPIES: Mata Hari) and KYANDREIA JONES (Choose Your Own Adventure SPIES: James Armistead Lafayette) will be visiting bookstores, schools, and libraries nationwide.

See below for the current Choose Your Own Adventure SPIES event calendar :

May 1 : Reading and Q&A with Kyandreia Jones at Hamilton College (Clinton, NY)

May 3: Reading and Q&A with Katherine Factor at NW Academy (Portland, OR)

May 9: Reading and writing workshop with Katherine Factor at Hawthorne Scholastic Academy (Chicago, IL)

May 18: Reading and Q&A with Katherine Factor at Powell's Books (Portland, OR)

May 19: Reading and Q&A with Katherine Factor at Rose City Book Pub (Portland, OR)

June 1: Reading and Q&A with Kyandreia Jones at Books & Books (Coral Gables, FL)

July 16: Reading and writing workshop with Katherine Factor at Traverse Area District Library (Traverse City, MI)

July & August: Readings and writing workshops with Katherine Factor at Saturday Academy (Portland, OR)

Chooseco is a purpose-built publishing house which brought the groundbreaking Choose Your Own Adventure series back to print. Since the series relaunch, Chooseco has sold over 15 million copies. Chooseco is based in Vermont. It boasts a creative team dedicated to promoting literacy through immersive interactive stories.

