Announcing Cord Tools, DevOps for Adobe Experience Manager

SALT LAKE CITY, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoodoo Digital announced that they have a new offering for users of Adobe Experience Manager (AEM). Cord Tools is an automated DevOps solution for users of Experience Manager, whether they are self-hosted on Adobe Managed Services or using Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service. The code for Cord Tools is designed to work with Adobe's systems.

Cord Tools is accessible to everyone within the Adobe Experience Manager implementation community. It was designed to complement Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service by accelerating adoption and making it easier than ever to use AEM. Cord Tools has five unique capabilities for users, including a self-service model that is completely free.

Cord Dev - One command gets a team of developers set up with the same Experience Manager environment details, removing unnecessary frustration and saving a team hours of work.

- One command gets a team of developers set up with the same Experience Manager environment details, removing unnecessary frustration and saving a team hours of work. Cord Pipes - Incorporates a modern, continuous integration pipeline built specifically for Adobe Experience Manager. The aim of which is to save time while providing confidence that code deployments won't break the website.

- Incorporates a modern, continuous integration pipeline built specifically for Adobe Experience Manager. The aim of which is to save time while providing confidence that code deployments won't break the website. Cord Review - Introduces on-demand preview environments that allow stakeholders to validate and approve work on individual features.

- Introduces on-demand preview environments that allow stakeholders to validate and approve work on individual features. Cord Ops - Continuously monitors a website with health checks and alerts, allowing the production environment to run stress-free.

- Continuously monitors a website with health checks and alerts, allowing the production environment to run stress-free. Cord Edge - Makes it simple to globally distribute a website with a fully integrated Content Delivery Network (CDN).

Kem Elbrader, Co-founder of Hoodoo Digital, explained that Cord Tools helps bridge a gap for Adobe Experience Manager users, "Adobe Experience Manager is a tremendously robust platform, and as a result, it creates a variety of different DevOps needs for individual organizations. We designed Cord Tools to offer these organizations a better set of tools to help them improve their cohesion and manage the variety of DevOps requirements that are generated when using Adobe Experience Manager," Kem said.

Hoodoo Digital brings simplicity to the complexity of Adobe Experience Cloud implementations. Using an optimized implementation process and a suite of software tools, Hoodoo delivers solutions that utilize the latest features of Adobe Experience Cloud and Workfront to provide highly effective tool sets for marketing teams to accomplish their daily goals.

Peter Nash

Phone: 801-896-9667

Email: [email protected]

