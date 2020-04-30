Announcing Creative Memoirs: Helping families re-connect during social distancing

"Everybody's sitting home alone," Anderson said. "This gives families something thrilling to work on at a time when most everybody has no joy in their life at all. This is a gift that children can give to their parents."

Creative Memoirs builds on a 10-year passion. Anderson, author of five books, has taught memoir writing classes at various Seattle locations, including the Ballard NW Senior Center and Merrill Gardens senior living community. She has overseen the creation of 15,000 memoirs and stories and helped 20 authors publish their books.

Though legally blind, Anderson perseveres. Anderson lost vision when she suffered an ocular stroke in her left eye in 2004 and her right eye in 2005. She is now 80 percent blind. Though she can still identify the Space Needle glowing against the night sky, she can't make out familiar faces. She spent 18 months at Lighthouse for the Blind in Miami, where she re-learned basic life skills. In 2007, she went to Guide Dog School in San Rafael, California, and acquired a yellow Labrador named DaVida, who guided her for 12 years. Anderson chronicled their life together in "Sightless in Seattle: Adventures with My Guide Dog."

Anderson can create a memoir based on a 1-hour interview, but customers can request more time. It's $350 for the first hour, $300 for each subsequent hour, and $10 for each photo.

After the phone interview, a sighted editor cleans up the transcript. Anderson then creates a one-off paperback for family use or a book with an ISBN number that can be sold.

Anderson calls memoir writing the most important work of her life. "It's this contribution to the universe when everybody is suffering, everybody's agonizing. This is like a flower, blooming and growing when nothing else is."

For information, visit the website at https://www.creativememoirs.com/ or email Claire Anderson at [email protected].

