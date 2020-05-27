Announcing Dare to Be Free Press

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dare to Be Free Press is a new independent press from entrepreneur Gary Dean Simpson and his wife and business partner, Amy E. Simpson. The press will publish character-rich, visual journeys that provoke, elevate, and inspire.

With a resume of entrepreneurship, screenwriting, producing and business, Gary Dean realized that there are hundreds of extraordinary stories deadlocked in the Hollywood machine. The couple decided to unleash these narratives and convert them into cinematic-style graphic novels – like page-turning movies – and bring them to the cutting-edge audience.

The couple is introducing a fresh, original perspective into the literary world with their focus on graphic novels and the profound opportunity for "visual fanship" of connossieurs of illustration. From there, the published offerings will expand into innovative poetry, modern fiction, and more, all presented in unique visual formats.

"We recognized that there are so many amazing stories out there that deserve to be told, but that might not fit into the traditional publishing mold," Amy explains.

Dare to Be Free Press' debut catalog will consist of groundbreaking graphic novels featuring art from international artists. The first book is slated to be published September 2020 with at least four others planned in the next twelve months. Highlights include:

SOMEDAY COMES PARADISE by Gary Dean Simpson, Art by Enid Balam [September 2020]. A dark, Southern coming-of-age story of a mother and son in a violent world, both hoping to find paradise. [MATURE]

ARCHAEA by Gary Dean Simpson, Story by Gary Dean Simpson and Webb Millsaps, Art by Graeme Howard [January 2021], A gripping sci-fi saga of humankind fighting to escape extinction [TEEN].

BONE CRUSHER by Gary Dean Simpson, Art by Garrie Gastonny [April 2021], An action-filled urban thriller in which a crew of East Coast kids must escape their personal demons.

THE MARVELOUS MAGIC OF PLOW'S CANDY: A BASEBALL SAGA by Gary Dean Simpson, Art by James E. Lyle [July 2021], A family-friendly tale reflecting the magic of the past with the today's reality…Willy Wonka meets Field of Dreams.

As they expand, the press will continue to publish 4-5 titles per year in both print and ebook.

