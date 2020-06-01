Announcing DataGroomr, the App that Utilizes Machine Learning to Find Duplicates in Salesforce Automatically
DataGroomr Makes It Easy to Find and Remove Duplicates in Salesforce.
Jun 01, 2020, 08:37 ET
PHILADELPHIA, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DataGroomr announced the release of its new Data Quality Management platform for Salesforce. A first of its kind, the platform utilizes Machine Learning algorithms to circumvent the need for any human intervention when it comes to identifying duplicates in Salesforce. Conveniently, the algorithms analyze every record in Salesforce to return a list of duplicates for review, saving admins the headache of designing and managing custom rules and filters. Similarly, by importing new records to Salesforce via Datagroomr, users can prevent new duplicates from being created.
Delivered as a Software-as-a-Service, the solution provides an intuitive interface for administrators to review duplicates, append record data, and merge faster than ever before. To ensure that Salesforce stays free of duplication, the platform includes robust automation capabilities for admins to schedule duplication analyses and mass merge tasks.
Co-Founder of DataGroomr, Steve Pogrebivsky explained that "the platform simplifies the approach to deduplication by harnessing the power of Machine Learning. Grappling with duplicate rules, filters, and cumbersome Excel analyses are a thing of the past – this is truly a new era for the data quality focussed Salesforce Administrator."
Steve went on to say that "we're thrilled at the response we have received from our user community. It proves that our algorithms can greatly reduce the time and money spent on managing data quality in Salesforce."
A free 14-day trial of the platform is available directly from the DataGroomr
website: www.datagroomr.com and from the Salesforce AppExchange
ABOUT DATAGROOMR
DataGroomr is the first Data Quality Management Platform for Salesforce to harness the power of Machine Learning to find and prevent duplicate records automatically. Delivered as a Software-as-a-Solution (SaaS), the platform equips users with everything that they need to keep Salesforce clean.
