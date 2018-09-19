Announcing David Chaum's Elixxir: First blockchain capable of meeting the needs of consumer-scale messaging and payments

Chaum revealed the Elixxir technology today during his keynote address at CoinDesk Consensus Singapore, sharing a technical brief laying out Elixxir's fundamentally different approach and welcoming participation in the Elixxir community.

"It is widely recognized that some fundamental solutions are needed in order for blockchain technology to make the critical leap from store-of-value to consumer-scale payment and messaging. We wanted to have the engineering done and software up and running before announcing our solution to those problems," states Elixxir founder, David Chaum.

Elixxir builds on David's creation of eCash, the first cryptocurrency, his pioneering work in pre-bitcoin blockchain, mix networks and multiparty computations, as well as his recent cryptographic architectures incorporating precomputation. Elixxir delivers a fully-scalable, confidential and secure decentralized platform with the speed and privacy that consumers have come to expect.

About Elixxir

Elixxir was founded in 2018 by David Chaum, with the goal of launching a scalable, high-performing solution capable of providing the benefits of blockchain technology to an unlimited number of mainstream consumers.

To learn more about Elixxir, please visit www.elixxir.io.

About David Chaum

David Chaum is a serial entrepreneur who first created blockchain technology in 1982 while a graduate student at the University of California Berkeley. David is widely recognized as the inventor of digital cash, is a renowned expert in cryptography and secure election systems, and today is a leading proponent of blockchain technology. David also founded the International Association for Cryptologic Research, the cryptography group at the Center for Mathematics and Computer Science in Amsterdam, DigiCash (issuer of eCash cyberbucks and fiat-backed digital currencies in the 90's), and the Voting Systems Institute. To learn more about David, please visit www.chaum.com.

