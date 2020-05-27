Announcing Indiegraf, a network of journalist-entrepreneurs making it easier to launch digital news outlets

VANCOUVER, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - COVID-19 has made clear both the importance of local news — and the precariousness of its business model. Into these economic headwinds, a group of journalist-entrepreneurs are taking a leap of faith and collaborating to launch new local digital news outlets.

Today marks the launch of Indiegraf , a network of journalist-entrepreneurs and independently-owned digital publishers sharing resources to serve their local communities sustainably.

Indiegraf is a big bet — that the future of local news is here. "Obscured by headlines about a local news apocalypse is a generational opportunity to transform the news industry to serve our communities better," says co-founder and CEO Erin Millar.

"I can honestly say I don't know where Sun Peaks Independent News would be today without this," says Brandi Schier, publisher and managing editor of Sun Peaks Independent News, that Indiegraf helped launch a digital, reader-supported model during COVID-19.

Indiegraf's publishers pool resources needed to successfully grow digital outlets to fill local news gaps. The goal is to make it easier for entrepreneurial journalists to launch digital news outlets and become sustainable.

Indiegraf is supported with seed funding from the Google News Initiative and Facebook Journalism Project, which also provided in-kind advertising credits to help publishers grow their audience. The Inspirit Foundation also supported Indiegraf's development.

"Building sustainable business models for news publishers requires the innovative thinking and industry collaboration that makes Indiegraf so promising," said Kevin Chan, Head of Public Policy. "At Facebook, we know we have a responsibility to the news industry, which is why we've been working with Canadian publishers to find new solutions. We're thrilled to continue working with this team to support news innovation in Canada."

The new company will be led by Millar and co-founder and CTO Caitlin Havlak. It builds from their work together over the past five years at The Discourse.

"Entrepreneurship and innovation are urgently needed to fill gaps in local news," says Millar, noting that 50 community newspapers have closed in Canada as a result of COVID-19. "Media ownership can't only be for people who can code or have buckets of money — it's for anyone who believes in the mission of journalism."

SOURCE Indiegraf Media Inc.