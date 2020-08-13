Announcing Launch of New Webinar Series "CEO 2 CEO: A Path Forward -- If Not Now, Then, When Does Race Matter?"

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the egregious death of George Floyd, millions of people worldwide are demanding reform, and business leaders are facing unprecedented questions from both their employees and their customers as to how their company will address systemic racism. To help prepare business leaders, BCT Partners recently released a video on the Seven Myths of Racial Equity. BCT Partners and the Omaha Empowerment Network have partnered to continue to address the topic through a series of webinars. The first webinar will take place on August 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (CST). It will be hosted by Dr. Randal Pinkett, Chairman, and CEO of BCT Partners and co-author of the book, Black Faces in White Places, and the forthcoming Black Faces in High Places in conjunction with the Greater Omaha Chamber and the Omaha Empowerment Network. Both organizations are committed to making Omaha one of the most diverse and inclusive cities in the world.

CEO2CEO webinar series - If not now, then, when does race matter?

As Willie Barney, the President and CEO of The Omaha Empowerment Network, said, "On the heels of launching our third cohort of the Redefine the Game Institute with BCT Partners, we proudly join forces once again to elevate the discussion about racial equity during this critical time." The Greater Omaha Chamber and its members have recently taken a pledge called We Will, which outlines tangible steps that the business community will be undertaking. As some of the world's largest corporations, such as Berkshire Hathaway, Union Pacific, and Mutual of Omaha are headquartered in Omaha, this commitment will have a far-reaching impact. As David Brown, the President of the Chamber, said, "The business community has stood up and said enough. We are committed to real change, and our city will lead the way and be an example to the rest of the world."

BCT Partners, the Omaha Empowerment Network and the Greater Omaha Chamber extend an exclusive invite to CEOs who are ready to engage in a genuine and transparent conversation about racial inequities and systemic racism. As Dr. Pinkett said, "We are excited to be hosting this first webinar in partnership with the Greater Omaha Chamber and expanding our relationship with the Omaha Empowerment Network. This city has exemplified their commitment to tangible and actionable change, and we are ready to embark on this journey with them." Tim Burke, President and CEO of The Omaha Public Power District, continues, "Our business leaders are making diversity, equity and inclusion a top priority within their organizations and our broader community. They are ready to develop concrete action plans that are measurable and can be shared within their own companies and beyond."

To sign up for the first webinar on August 18, please register now.

About BCT Partners:

BCT Partners is a national consulting firm that works with government agencies, Fortune 500 corporations, nonprofits, and foundations. Their mission is to provide insights about diverse people that lead to equity. BCT has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms of 2020 and the Black Enterprise BE 100 list as one of the nation's largest African American-owned businesses. www.BCTPartners.com .

About the Greater Omaha Chamber

The mission of the Greater Omaha Chamber is to champion a thriving business community and a prosperous region through visionary leadership and collaboration.

About the Omaha Empowerment Network

The Omaha Empowerment Network's mission is to unite and transform Omaha into an city that is thriving and prosperous in every zip code and neighborhood.

About Greater Omaha

Greater Omaha is a No. 1 ranked up-and-coming-tech hotspot and Time magazine's 2017 No. 3 Most Up-and-Coming City in America. Recognized for its "We Don't Coast" attitude, and named America's No. 2 Best Small City, Greater Omaha is home to more than 30 communities and nearly 1 million people, with a youthful population (more than 40 percent are age 24 or younger), low cost of living and steady economic growth that outpaces the nation. Berkshire Hathaway, Mutual of Omaha, Peter Kiewit Sons' Inc. and Union Pacific – all Fortune 500 companies – call Greater Omaha "home."

