NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We're always building new technology for our clients—you may have read about our Smart Order Router and Trading Algorithms in previous articles—but today we're releasing something for EVERYONE.

Announcing LiveView by Mainbloq: your live view into the crypto markets. We built LiveView to demonstrate to our clients the power of our technology, now we're giving it to anyone with a web browser: www.mainbloq.io/liveview

What's in LiveView:

An insider's look into the top of book for any currency pair across all of the major exchanges and their liquidity pools.

See total volume and liquidity for currency pairs across exchange in real time.

Identify price differences between exchanges to see where to get the best price.

A realtime calculation of stable rates normalized to give true best price.

So what can you do with LiveView? You can trade smarter. That's what we're all about at Mainbloq, we give you the tools to make better trading decisions.

The one thing that we see as most salient is if you are only executing on one exchange you are leaving money on the table. To make the most efficient trades you need to execute cross-exchange.

One thing you can't do from LiveView is trade. If you're looking to trade smarter in real time contact us here: https://mainbloq.io/contact/

About Mainbloq

Mainbloq is a data, research, and technology company focusing on blockchain and digital assets. Mainbloq offers a cloud-based, modular platform including a smart order router, suite of trading algorithms, the ability for clients to integrate their own algorithms, and consulting services to help clients execute on their trading strategies. Mainbloq is building the best-in-class platform for researching and trading digital assets. For more information visit https://mainbloq.io/

