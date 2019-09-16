Announcing new President of LOGISTEC Environmental and SANEXEN: Kevin Bourbonnais

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc. ("SANEXEN").is pleased to announce that Kevin Bourbonnais has accepted the role of President of LOGISTEC Environmental Services Inc. ("LOGISTEC ENVIRONMENTAL") and SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc. ("SANEXEN").

Kevin's appointment is a clear reflection of SANEXEN's current state: ready to take on the future and work closely with our customers and partners to deliver consistent growth for the next years.

Over nearly three decades, Kevin Bourbonnais has built an impressive track record of strategic, operational and commercial accomplishments. Kevin was the President and Chief Executive Officer at Gulf Stream Marine, Inc. from August 2013 to 2018. As part of the acquisition of Gulf Stream Marine, Inc. by LOGISTEC in March 2018, Kevin joined the management team as Vice-President, LOGISTEC Stevedoring U.S.A. Inc.

"After a rigorous and wide-ranging selection process, the Board of Directors of LOGISTEC and I are delighted to appoint Kevin to the role of President of LOGISTEC Environmental and SANEXEN. Kevin has proven to be a successful and trusted leader and brings to this position a strong reputation for developing people and inspiring teams. There is enormous opportunity for SANEXEN that lies ahead, and we couldn't be happier with Kevin joining this incredible team and leading the next chapter," said Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO of LOGISTEC and Chairman of SANEXEN.

"Kevin Bourbonnais is the right leader for SANEXEN," reinforced Jean-Claude Dugas, LOGISTEC's Chief Financial Officer. "Kevin's vision, unrelentless drive and performance focus, combined with his business development skills will help SANEXEN strengthen its customer relationships, develop new markets and expand its presence in North America."

"I am very excited to be joining the SANEXEN team, said Kevin. I believe SANEXEN has a very talented team and a tremendous capacity for innovation. Together, we will turn our strategic plan into concrete actions for growth."

Kevin served as the Chief Operating Officer and Vice-President of USA Compression GP, LLC at USA Compression Partners LP from June 2011 to August 2013. Prior to joining USA Compression Partners, Kevin held various senior strategic management roles at Exterran, Universal Compression and the Royal Bank of Canada.

Kevin received a BA and MBA from the University of Calgary in 1989 and 2000, respectively.

About SANEXEN

Sanexen Environmental Services Inc. (SANEXEN), member of the LOGISTEC family, is one of Canada's leading providers of environmental solutions, including contaminated site remediation, manufacturing of woven hoses and trenchless structural rehabilitation of underground water mains. From the very beginning, SANEXEN has assisted industrial, municipal and governmental customers in dealing with environmental issues to deliver optimal value solutions that are best adapted to their specific needs.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in some 37 ports and 63 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental sector where it provides services to industrial, municipal and governmental customers for the trenchless structural rehabilitation of underground water mains, regulated materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com .

