Announcing New QuickSTAT Podcast-- Life Science Logistics in a Life-changing World

And while the virus continues, many companies around the world have quickly switched their focus to the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. The usually fast-paced world of life science logistics is now moving even faster.

In the latest QuickConversations episode, QuickSTAT's Scott Ohanesian, SVP of Commercial Operations, North America shares how QuickSTAT has been meeting the challenges faced by their pharma and biotech clients since the onset of the current healthcare crisis. Scott shares:

What goes into supporting logistics for clinical trials when confronted by so many pandemic-created obstacles.

The solutions that help companies adhere to trial protocols, keep patients safe and ensure their therapies are received on time.

Best logistics practices for overcoming an array of challenges -- government regulations, severely reduced airline schedules and dire economic situations.

"QuickConversations is one of the ways we can share the expertise of QuickSTAT thought leaders like Scott – particularly now, as life science companies are grappling with the challenges caused by the pandemic. We're proud that we can offer logistics solutions to our pharmaceutical and biotech clients in order to keep their clinical trials in process during this unprecedented time. All of us at QuickSTAT never forget that it's not just about moving a box or a package; there's a patient that it's going to have an impact on," says Cyril Leger, EVP, QuickSTAT.

You can listen to QuickConversations on our podcast webpage or wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts; Google Play ; Overcast; Spotify; and Stitcher.

About QuickSTAT

QuickSTAT, part of the Kuehne + Nagel Group, manages global clinical trial logistics for all phases of research and drug development, for all temperature ranges and life science products —from pre-clinical, to clinical, through to commercialization. QuickSTAT specializes in time- and temperature sensitive shipping of clinical research samples, biologics, investigational drugs, clinical trial supplies, vaccines, and dangerous goods, helping to bring new drugs and medical protocols to market faster.

About Kuehne + Nagel

With over 83,000 employees at 1,400 locations in over 100 countries, the Kuehne + Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics companies. Its strong market position lies in Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics and Contract Logistics, with a clear focus on integrated logistics solutions.

