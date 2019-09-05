Announcing Nomics.com's A+ Verified Cryptocurrency Exchange Program

BOSTON and MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomics.com, a crypto market cap and pricing data provider, has announced the creation of the A+ Verified Exchange Program. This integration brings current and historical gapless raw trade data to investors via the Nomics.com website and market data API. The A+ distinction means that Nomics has vetted an exchange's trade history and verifies that an exchange meets the highest reliability, consistency, and data integrity standards.

"The goal of the program is to incentivize cryptocurrency exchanges to provide high-granularity data with as much history as possible," said Nomics CEO Clay Collins.

Each A+ Verified Exchange on Nomics.com receives a badge signifying that the exchange is "fully transparent" with respect to trade data granularity and history. Current A+ Verified Exchange Program members include:

Deribit

IDEX

Switcheo

Blocktrade

Belfrics

ZEBITEX

New Capital

WCX

According to John Jansen, CEO of Deribit: "Given the significance of market data embedded in every aspect of the trade decision process, we are glad to announce our integration with Nomics. We are going to provide our users with top quality and accurate data for our Futures products and we are proud to be integrated with Nomics as an A+ verified exchange."

Data for A+ Verified Exchanges will be available to users of Nomics' cryptocurrency API. Users of Nomics' commercial API will get access to every trade on every Verified Exchange trading pair market, going back to the inception of those markets.

About Nomics.com

Nomics.com is an API-first crypto data company delivering professional-grade services to institutional investors and exchanges.

Media Contact:

Clay Collins

Phone: 612-504-9929

Email: contact@nomics.com

