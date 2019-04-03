Announcing Speakers at the 2019 FACC Sustainability & Innovation Forum in New York City

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

MAY 13, 2018

12 PM – 8 PM

225 LIBERTY ST.

NEW YORK, NY 10281

INFORMATION & TICKETS: https://www.faccnyc.org/sustainability-innovation-forum

5 sector-based discussions

300 attendees, tickets available for FACC members and general admission

High-level networking

Sustainability is now a key driver of innovation. Faced with pressure from international agreements and landmark reports on global warming, sustainability-oriented innovation is driving business growth, creating new private and public sector collaboration, and transforming strategy, products, and technologies. In response, the FACC is hosting its first Sustainability & Innovation Forum, convening public and private sector leaders from premier French, American and International organizations.

A voice will be given to thought-leaders in governance, food, beverage and hospitality, energy and transportation, and luxury, fashion and beauty. Panelists and moderators include speakers from the United Nations Global Compact, L'Oréal, Danone North America, Fairtrade America, Baker & McKenzie, EDF Renewables, Gotham Greens, Urban Green Council, CDP, SH Hotels & Resorts and more. The afternoon will be animated by tastings, eco fashion shows, exhibition booths and networking with industry executives.

About the 2019 keynote speaker:

Lise Kingo, CEO & Executive Director, UN Global Compact

The United Nations Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative with more than 13,500 signatories from 170 countries that have committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and taking actions that advance societal goals. Prior to joining the UN Global Compact in 2015, Ms. Kingo was Chief of Staff, Executive Vice President and member of the Executive Management team at Novo Nordisk A/S since 2002. She was in charge of several business areas and pioneered the first Novo Nordisk strategy on sustainability, spearheading the integration of sustainability into the heart of the business, showcasing the mutual benefits for both the company and society.

About the FACC:

The FACC is the most important private organization for promoting trade and investment between the USA and France. With 4,000 members across the country, the FACC provides networking and professional development through corporate events, international career development programs and commercial services.

