ANNOUNCING: SUBMERGE Immersive Multimedia Installation @ Artechouse NYC

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTECHOUSE, the nation's first innovative digital art space with multiple locations across the United States including Washington, DC, New York and Miami, opens its 2020 NYC season on February 5 with Submerge, an immersive exploration of color in collaboration with Pantone. The multi-sensory installation curated and produced by ARTECHOUSE's creative team, led by art director Sandro Kereselidze, is an extension of the experience the team developed together with Intus Interactive Design for Pantone's Color of the Year 2020 reveal event in December 2019, which unveiled the Pantone Color of the Year 2020, PANTONE 19-4052, Classic Blue.

The installation will be on view from February 5th to February 23rd inviting visitors to immerse themselves into the world of PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue. The installation opens just in time for New York Fashion Week, and the release from the Pantone Color Institute of the top stand out colors we can expect to see on the runway as fashion designers introduce their new collections for autumn/winter 2020/2021.

"At ARTECHOUSE we try to connect audiences to art in an entirely new way, stimulating minds, emotions, and imagination through multiple touchpoints. Just as musicians use the notes to evoke feelings, we as artists use color to affect the psyche and elicit powerful emotions. Our collaboration with Pantone, offered us an opportunity to utilize our state-of-the-art technology and design tools to push the possibilities and truly submerge people into color, creating an unprecedented multisensory exploration where one would not only visually take in the color but feel it all around them. We are thrilled to bring this exciting installation to a larger audience," -Sandro, ARTECHOUSE founder and Chief Creative Officer.

Imprinted in our psyches as a restful color, PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue brings a sense of peace and tranquility to the human spirit, offering refuge. Just as the color itself, the installation seeks to do the same, centering our thoughts, aiding concentration and fostering resilience. In a time of global instability, PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue conveys qualities of reassurance, highlighting our desire for a stable foundation from which to build as we cross the threshold into a new era. A boundless blue evocative of the vast and infinite evening sky at dusk, PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue encourages us to look beyond the obvious to expand our thinking; challenging us to think more deeply, increase our perspective, open the flow of communication and connect to other.

"We are living in a time that requires trust and faith. It is this kind of constancy and confidence that is expressed by PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue, a solid and dependable blue hue we can always rely on," said Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute. "Imbued with a deep resonance, PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue provides an anchoring foundation. We are excited to work with Artechouse to open the experience to consumers to be immersed in the Pantone Color of the Year 2020."

This is the latest in the series of Artechouse collaborations with some of the most innovative artists and partners working at the intersection of art and technology today, which in the past included Refik Anadol, National Cherry Blossom Festival, Rhizomatiks, and more.

The exhibition opens to the public on February 5th, but the representatives of the press are invited to experience Classic Blue on February 4th from 5 - 7pm.

TIMES & HOURS:

Classic Blue: The Installation is on view to the public February 5-23, 2020

Press preview: Feb 4th, 2020

Daily Admissions: Sunday - Thursday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Admission includes access to ARTECHOUSE's first-of-its-kind-in-the-United-States Augmented Reality bar serving Submerge inspired drinks,extending the artwork experience beyond visual.

TICKETS:

Single and group tickets ranging from $17-24 can be reserved in advance at artechouse.com/nyc

LOCATION:

ARTECHOUSE NYC is located at the former boiler room of Chelsea Market, at 439 W 15th street.

ABOUT PANTONE:

Pantone provides a universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more.

ABOUT ARTECHOUSE

ARTECHOUSE, founded in Washington, DC, and now with outposts in Miami and NYC, is the nation's first innovative digital art space dedicated to showcasing experiential and technology driven works by artists who are forerunners of the new age in the arts and technology. With a mission to inspire, educate, and empower the creation of new, experiential and exploratory art form, ARTECHOUSE connects audiences to the arts, and stimulates interest in the limitless possibilities of technology, science and creativity. Since its opening in June 2017 ARTECHOUSE has welcomed over 700,000 visitors and was featured in the New York Times, BBC, USA Today, National Geographic, CNN, the Washington Post and numerous other national and international media outlets as the premier contemporary art space. ARTECHOUSE also houses the first in the U.S. Augmented Reality bar serving drinks activated with its free AR mobile app available on app store and google play.

