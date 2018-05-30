Announcing the 2019 CBC Diversity Outstanding Achievement Award Winners

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The CBC Diversity Committee is proud to announce the winners of the inaugural CBC Diversity Outstanding Achievement Awards. These awards will be given annually to professionals or organizations in the children's publishing industry who have made a significant impact on the publishing and marketing of diverse books, diversity in hiring and mentoring, and efforts that create greater awareness with the public about the importance of diverse voices.

The 2019 winners are:

Saraciea J. Fennell, Publicist, Tor

Jennifer Loja, President & Publisher, Penguin Books for Young Readers

Jason Low, Publisher, Lee and Low Books

Beth Phelan, Literary Agent, Gallt & Zacker Literary

Phoebe Yeh, VP & Co-Publisher of Crown Books for Young Readers/Random House Children's Books

We Need Diverse Books

The winners were announced at the CBC Annual Meeting in New York City on September 27, and an official ceremony and conversation with the winners will take place on October 24 at a CBC Forum event. The winners will each select an organization to receive one thousand dollars' worth of children's books in their name.

Shifa Kapadwala, the CBC Diversity Committee's moderator, said: "The committee had the great joy and responsibility of reviewing nominations from across the children's publishing community. In making their selections, the committee has summarized the accomplishments of these inspiring people and organizations, which can be read in full here."

About CBC Diversity

CBC Diversity is dedicated to increasing the diversity of voices contributing to children's and young adult literature — encouraging diversity of race, gender, geographical origin, sexual orientation, and class among both the creators of and the topics addressed by children's literature. The CBC Diversity Committee organizes speaking events and roundtable discussions, contributes to the CBC Diversity website and newsletter, and develops ways to expand the CBC Diversity Initiative within the industry and out in the communities.

About the Children's Book Council (CBC)

The Children's Book Council is the nonprofit trade association for children's book publishers in North America. The CBC creates reading lists, supports book award programs, and brings together dozens of prominent national organizations who advocate for reading by children and teens. CBC's signature charitable arm is Every Child a Reader, home of Children's Book Week, the National Ambassador for Young People's Literature, and Get Caught Reading.

Media Contact: Shifa Kapadwala, Publicity Manager, Children's Book Council, Shifa.Kapadwala@cbcbooks.org

SOURCE Children's Book Council

Related Links

http://www.cbcbooks.org

