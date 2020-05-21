Announcing The 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts

Click here for the full list of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts.

Students who would like to be considered for Presidential Scholars in the Arts in the future must first apply to the National YoungArts Foundation's annual competition. Applications open on June 2, 2020 at youngarts.org/apply. Applicants must be between the ages of 15–18 or in high school grades 10–12. To be further considered for nomination as a U.S. Presidential Scholar by the organization, applicants must be high school seniors and meet all of the U.S. Presidential Scholars requirements.

ABOUT U.S. PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLARS

In 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established by executive order of President Lyndon B. Johnson to recognize and honor the nation's top graduating high school seniors. In 1979, the program was extended to recognize students who demonstrated talent in the visual, creative and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

Scholars are selected annually by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars, appointed by the President, based on academic achievement, personal characteristics, leadership and service activities, and writing ability.

For more information, visit presidentialscholars.org

ABOUT NATIONAL YOUNGARTS FOUNDATION

National YoungArts Foundation (YoungArts) was established in 1981 by Lin and Ted Arison. YoungArts identifies the most accomplished young artists in the visual, literary and performing arts, and provides them with creative and professional development opportunities throughout their careers.

For more information, visit youngarts.org, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

