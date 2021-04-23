Announcing The 2021 Edison Award Winning Companies That Will Shape The Future

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edison Awards is pleased to announce the winners of its 34th annual program. The awards gala took place last night at the new Caloosa Sound Convention Center and was hosted by Miles O'Brien. This is the first year the prestigious event was held in the City of Fort Myers.

The Edison Awards have recognized and honored some of the most innovative new products, services, and business leaders in the world since 1987. Following a comprehensive review by the esteemed steering committee, winners are selected by 3,000 innovation leaders from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, including professional organizations representing a wide variety of industries.

The complete list of category winners is showcased at https://edisonawards.com/winners2021.php.

"We were very impressed by the level of collaboration and discovery in this year's entries," said Edison Universe Executive Director Frank Bonafilia. "Somehow, while facing the unprecedented challenges of this global pandemic, companies around the world figured out how to work safely and smartly and still innovate at an award-winning level."

This year's winners represent 119 companies in 15 different nations, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and the United States. Eight of the winners from the United States are located in the Edison Awards' new home state of Florida, including Arthrex, Babcock Ranch, Black & Veatch, Carrier, ecoSPEARS, Florida Gulf Coast University, NeoGenomics, and youBelong.

Guest speakers at last night's gala included 2021 Edison Achievement Award Honorees Jennifer Holmgren, Chief Executive Officer of the innovative carbon recycling company LanzaTech, and Reinhold Schmieding, President and Founder of orthopedic surgical tools company Arthrex.

"We are thrilled that we were able to bring this exciting event to the City of Fort Myers and celebrate so many local winners," said Bonafilia. "It was also very special to be able to honor Reinhold so close to home. We are looking forward to seeing everyone in Fort Myers again next year."

For media inquiries, including photography requests, please contact Marianne Standish at [email protected].

The Edison Awards

Over the last 34 years, being recognized with an Edison Award has become one of the highest accolades a product can receive in the name of innovation success. The awards are named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931) whose inventions, new product development methods, and innovative achievements changed the world. The Edison Awards are operated by Edison Universe, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with the mission of recognizing, honoring and fostering innovations and innovators, and are hosted in Fort Myers, Florida.

SOURCE Edison Awards

Related Links

http://www.edisonawards.com

