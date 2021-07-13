Announcing the 29th Eye Level Literary Award in the USA and Canada

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Level and Daekyo Culture Foundation is proud to announce the 29th Eye Level Literary Award (ELLA). The event will be accepting submissions between July 1 and July 31 from the USA and Canada.

This year's event will allow children to register and submit their entries purely online at myeyelevel.com via PC or mobile. To encourage online submission, Eye Level will be giving out 6,000 USD worth of prizes in eGiftcards to entrants participating in our hashtag campaign. A total of 200 eGiftcards, each worth 30 USD, will be given out to randomly selected entrants who share a screen capture of their submission confirmation email on Instagram or Facebook with the two hashtags #jumpoffthepage and #ELLA2021 in the description.

The Literary Award will have two categories. The Illustrated Writing category will be for children ages 4 to 9. Participants will be required to hand draw about a given topic and add a short description in the template they download and print at home. The Writing category, for children ages 10 to 15, will require a handwritten narrative about a given topic on a template printed at home. The narrative essays will be judged according to a customized writing rubric taken directly from the Eye Level English writing program. Overall, both categories will require a child to draw or write on a printed template and upload a scanned entry to myeyelevel.com's event submission page.

For more information about ELLA and Eye Level, please visit myeyelevel.com.

About Eye Level

Eye Level is a global leader in education services. With academic achievement as its top priority, Eye Level believes that each child has the potential to change the world.

Depending on each student's level, one will have access to level-appropriate booklets, worksheets, readers, online games, and much more. For at home service, online tutoring and booklets are also available via Eye Level's On Air and Learning Room at participating centers.

SOURCE Eye Level America