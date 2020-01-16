Announcing the Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative and Honoring Human Trafficking Awareness Month

"ATII will deliver innovative solutions to disrupt human trafficking networks by assisting financial gatekeepers in identifying, reporting and terminating relationships with associated customers," says Aaron Kahler, CEO of ATII.

For example, nestled into a pristine part of the Poconos, Stroudsburg is an idyllic borough in Pennsylvania, a vibrant town, a vacation haven. Last week in Stroudsburg, the US Attorney's Office in Pennsylvania announced that Sirvonn Taylor, was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment for heading-up a conspiracy that forced women to engage in prostitution. In this bucolic town, "Females were 'sexed-in' to the gang, forced to engage in sex with members and recruited to engage in prostitution." PR 1.6.2020

Technological Outreach

ATII will disrupt the way traffickers operate around major events nationwide starting at this year's Super Bowl in Miami, FL with the release of a human trafficking awareness and victim outreach mobile application. The application allows victims to scan a QR code where necessary help can be accessed in her primary language.

Driving Corporate Social Responsibility

Relying on technology/data partnerships and corporate social responsibility leadership, ATII has been able to curate initiatives and provide resources to organizations including:

High Risk Trafficking Data that can be leveraged through any transaction monitoring, sanctions or onboarding technology

E-learning that can be utilized by institutions to comply with anti-money laundering regulatory requirements

Networking and Partnerships Extend the Battle Against Human Trafficking

Leveraging ATII's programs, best practices, data, technology and reporting mechanisms in as many financial institutions as possible will directly result in Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) being filed on human trafficking and ultimately save lives while bringing traffickers to justice.

About ATII

The Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative is a non-profit organization established in 2019 in Beaufort, South Carolina. ATII's mission is to combat global human trafficking by leveraging corporate social responsibilities directly through advocacy awareness, intelligence integration, technology advancement and strategic data collaboration. ATII aspires to pioneer necessary change in the approach to trafficking prevention, detection, reporting and collaboration to achieve justice and save lives. www.followmoneyfightslavery.org

