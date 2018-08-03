Announcing the #CircleOfLoveContest: Win 9 Pairs of Saltwater Sandals

MODESTO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MySaltwaterSandals.com, one of the top online retailers of Hoy Shoe Co's popular saltwater sandals, has begun their 2018 #CircleOfLoveContest. Two prizes will be awarded: first place will win nine pairs of the popular brand of sandals, second place will win three pairs. Winners can select which sizes, styles, and colors they want and are free to keep the shoes for themselves or share them with those in their "circle of love" like friends, family, or anyone else.

The theme of the contest is making Summer 2018 the season to grow your circle of love. This means making new friends, reconnecting with lost acquaintances, or going on new adventures. Participants can enter by joining the contest and submitting a photo that best shows how they've grown their circle of love this year. The giveaway period ends on September 15, 2018 and the two winners will be announced on September 20, 2018.

What Makes Saltwater Sandals Different

Each pair is made of genuine, durable leather that's designed to last for repeated wear and wet conditions. Comfortable and versatile, saltwater sandals are perfect for the beach, walking, or just hanging out.

Saltwater sandals come in a variety of colors and sizes. A person can enjoy the sandals at any age.

Hoy Shoe Co. offers a one-year warranty against defective materials and workmanship. Please reference their website for full details.

About MySaltwaterSandals

MySaltwaterSandals is based out of Modesto, California and is family owned and operated. Offering a niche online experience, MySaltwaterSandals promotes a holistic product experience. Run by shoe industry veterans, the company prides itself on outstanding customer service and competitive distribution. The company sells to customers in the United States and guarantees free delivery.

Learn more about MySaltwaterSandals at mysaltwatersandals.com

