HEBRON, Ky., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last November it was announced that the Pomeroy brand was being reintroduced in North America as part of a separation from Getronics. Today, while finalizing the separation from Getronics, we are announcing the formation of Pomeroy Technologies, LLC. led by Chris Froman, President and CEO.

Pomeroy Technologies, under new ownership made up of a consortium of investors with experience investing in the technology industry, is also announcing the formation of an independent Board of Directors with extensive technology industry experience, led by Chairman James Dixon, formerly CEO and Chairman of CompuCom Systems, Inc. The Board also includes Christopher Hjelm, formerly CIO of Kroger and FedEx, Sandeep Dadlani, currently Global Chief Digital Officer at MARS and formerly President at Infosys, and Sarah Hagan, currently CFO at ECi Software Solutions and formerly Vice President of Finance, Airline Solutions at Sabre.

"The Pomeroy brand has long been known for delivering excellent service based upon enduring client, partner and employee relationships", said James Dixon. "I'm looking forward to working with our new Board and our leadership team to further expand and enhance Pomeroy Technologies' delivery across North America and beyond."

Chris Froman added, "It's great to have a new Board, new ownership and a new way to deliver value through automation to our clients. The cumulative effect of integrated technologies and proven methodologies will further enhance our already industry leading capabilities. This is the first step in a very bright future for Pomeroy Technologies, our clients, employees and partners."

About Pomeroy Technologies

Pomeroy Technologies partners with clients to help optimize and enhance their digital infrastructures to transform the workplace experience with the resources required to assess, design, deploy and continually innovate an agile, flexible IT environment along with a comprehensive portfolio of managed services that includes Workplace, Network, Hybrid IT, Technical Staffing and a full range of procurement & logistics services.

