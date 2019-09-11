Announcing the Fourth Annual Chicago Women in Technology Conference

"We're thrilled that the CHIWITCON™ community continues to grow because it means that not only are we offering more value to conference attendees — we're also collectively furthering a local tech culture that helps close the gender gap and empowers women to succeed," said Stacey Kraft, chief people officer at Enova, the presenting sponsor of the conference. "Our goal is for every CHIWITCON™ attendee to leave this unique, one-day experience inspired, confident and equipped with resources to help them achieve their goals."

CHIWITCON™ will bring the achievements and aspirations of inspiring individuals to the forefront with keynote speakers Alida Miranda-Wolff, CEO and founder of Ethos, as well as Helen Sun, chief technology officer of Stats Perform. Leslie Vickrey, CEO of ClearEdge Marketing and co-founder of ARA, will moderate a panel discussion titled "Rise Up: Conversations that Inspire, Actions that Make Change."

Other CHIWITCON™ presenting speakers include Kristen Cho, chief marketing officer at Reverb; Jamie Gilpin, chief marketing officer at Sprout Social; Matt Pulley, chief technology officer at Home Chef; Shaelyn Otikor, senior vice president and global business strategy specialist at Northern Trust Corporation; Corey Flournoy, global head of inclusion and diversity at Groupon; and Camille D. Jamerson, senior principal consultant, president and CEO at CDJ & Associates.

To accommodate an increased number of attendees, CHIWITCON™ will be held at a larger venue in 2019: The Congress Plaza Hotel. The conference is organized by presenting sponsor Enova and supported by companies like Home Chef and Brad's Deals, which are sponsoring the conference for the third consecutive year.

Interested parties can find more information on the CHIWITCON™ website and follow @CHIWITCON on Twitter.

About CHIWITCON™

CHIWITCON™ was founded by a group of women at Enova committed to supporting, empowering and celebrating women in technology. The conference provides a platform for technologists of all genders and backgrounds to share and learn while bringing the achievements and aspirations of inspiring individuals to the forefront. The largest conference of its kind in Chicago, CHIWITCON™ aims to foster a more vibrant tech community and equip women with information, resources and skills to help them achieve their goals.

