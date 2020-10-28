Announcing The Hennessey VelociRaptor V8 Bronco
Texas Tuner to Build 2021 Ford Bronco with 750 Horsepower Supercharged V8 Engine
Oct 28, 2020, 11:03 ET
SEALY, Texas, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) will be taking the new Ford Bronco to the next level when it goes into production next year: The VelociRaptor V8 Bronco. It will be powered by a supercharged 5.0 liter Ford V8 engine producing 750 hp and mated to a Ford 10-speed automatic transmission. HPE estimates that the increased power and performance will lower the vehicle's 0-60 mph time to just 4.5 seconds. Other upgrades include custom hood with scoop, larger wheels and tires, upgraded suspension system, custom Hennessey leather interior, VelociRaptor V8 racing livery graphics, upgraded stainless steel exhaust and more.
"Over the past two years we have built over 70 Gen 2 Ford Raptors for our customers by removing the EcoBoost V6 and replacing it with the same 750 HP supercharged 5.0 V8. I wanted to build the ultimate Ford Bronco for myself and for our customers," said company founder and CEO, John Hennessey. "The 2021 Bronco may be one of the most highly desired vehicles since the introduction of the Ford GT. We look forward to taking the new Bronco to the next level and beyond."
Production will be limited to a total of 24 units for the 2021 model year. The VelociRaptor V8 Bronco is available in both 2-door and 4-door configurations and comes with a 3 year / 36,000 mile warranty from Hennessey. The complete cost including the new Bronco is $225,000 plus vehicle shipping costs. The VelociRaptor V8 Bronco can be ordered directly from Hennessey or through authorized Hennessey / Ford dealers.
VELOCIRAPTOR V8 BRONCO SPECIFICATIONS
POWER:
758 bhp @ 7,000 rpm
UPGRADE INCLUDES:
- New 2021 Ford Bronco (2D or 4D)
- 5.0L V8 Ford Engine
- Custom Hood with Scoop
- 10-Speed Ford Automatic Transmission
- Ford Wiring Harnesses & ECU
- 3.0 Liter Supercharger System
- Air-to-Water Intercooler
- High-Flow Air Induction
- Fuel Injector Upgrade
- Fuel System Upgrade
- Stainless Steel Cat-Back Exhaust
- VelociRaptor Front & Rear Bumpers with LED Lights
- Upgraded Aluminum Wheels
- Upgraded Off-Road Suspension System
- Upgraded Off-Road Tires
- VelociRaptor V8 Custom Interior
- Hennessey Exterior Badges
- Hennessey Custom Front Grille
- Hennessey Custom Livery
- VelociRaptor V8 Exterior Badges
- Hennessey Embroidered Headrests
- Limited Edition 1 of 24
- Serial Numbered Plaques
- Professional Installation
- HPE Engine Management Calibration
- Chassis Dyno Tuning & Road Testing
- 3 year/36,000 Mile Limited Warranty
Completed Cost: $225,000
About Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE)
John Hennessey and the Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) team have been making fast cars go faster since 1991. Over the last 29 years, John and his team have built more than 10,000 vehicles with more than 500 of those in 2019 alone. HPE operates in a soon to be 51,000-square foot workshop and showroom facility situated on 143 acres near Sealy, Texas (about 45 minutes west of Houston). HPE offers a wide variety of dyno-proven, track tested high-performance engine upgrade packages & parts for a variety of modern performance vehicles. Hennessey Performance is also the only tuner in North America that operates its own test track, a 1/4-mile dragstrip facility which is adjacent to the HPE workshop & showroom.
SOURCE Hennessey Performance