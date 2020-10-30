Announcing the Launch of a New American PPE Manufacturing Company in Jackson, Ohio

According to PQM CEO, Sid Fingerhut, "Mask inventories have evaporated or are being restricted by unfair trade practices and unprecedented global demand. Companies are relying on a handful of large companies to support the masses, but their efforts are just not enough. With local Ohio production, we can be part of the solution to help reduce price gouging and the reliance on the fraudulent product associated with importation from foreign countries. With the majority of US medical supplies and PPE being sourced overseas in restrictive and manipulative markets, PQM could not stand idly by and is taking the manufacturing into our own hands with a product made in the Appalachian region. We intend to make 'Made in Ohio' synonymous with mask manufacturing and have it become a rallying cry to spur economic growth and innovation that allows for independence in the supply chain."

The initial PQM FreedomAir Series masks will be designed as the prototype and market entrant as the Company works towards its FDA and NIOSH approval to achieve full N95 status. Regardless of the grade, the introduction of a reliable supply of high-quality face masks should help ease pressure on the supply chain that has been overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting unprecedented increase in global demand.

The Company has plans to hire upwards of 100 Southern Ohio factory workers by the end of 2021 and 250 by 2024. Job postings can be found at www.pqm.us. PQM sees themselves as part of the spark to help jumpstart the next great American manufacturing wave to help alleviate long term PPE supply issues. The Company is currently taking orders at www.freedomairmasks.com for their civilian grade PQM FreedomAIR Face Masks.

About PQM:

PQM is an Ohio-based LLC founded by a group of business, manufacturing and supply chain veterans. With an assembled team of quality management, supply chain and manufacturing experts that have over 100+ years of experience working on manufacturing & supply chains for some of the largest companies in the world, including Fortune 500 companies, the management team is uniquely positioned to quickly and capably source PPE for the North American marketplace.

SOURCE Phoenix Quality MFG LLC