Announcing The Launch Of Concord Custom Wealth Group - A comprehensive custom solution for clients with complex financial needs

ABINGDON, Va., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its mission to become your most valuable resource, Concord Wealth Partners, an Independent Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm, is proud to announce the new Concord Custom Wealth Group (CWG). A comprehensive financial suite for individuals, families, and business owners.

The Concord Custom Wealth Group (CWG) is a partnership between three client-centric firms: Concord Wealth Partners (CWP), Concord Asset Management (CAM), and Trainer, Wright & Paterno (TWP), who joined forces to deliver comprehensive solutions to clients with complex financial needs. CWP offers advanced wealth planning, CAM offers institutional-quality investment management, and TWP offers advanced tax strategy and business advisory services.

As a cohesive team, The Concord Custom Wealth Group (CWG) collaborates on client cases and taps into expertise across the full spectrum of the financial services industry. In doing so, this new offering provides comprehensive solutions which simplify and streamline even the most complex financial scenarios.

The genesis of the partnership came as a direct response to client desires; all parties heard feedback from their respective client bases to find a way to integrate wealth planning, investment management, and tax services.

"Investments, income, and retirement planning are as innately tied to tax considerations as they are to wealth management services. Our clients require tax and accounting expertise just as TWP's clients need wealth management and investment advice," said Wade Lopez, Concord Wealth Partners' founder, and CEO. "Combining our teams was a no-brainer as this enabled us to offer the best possible client experience."

"Our clients orchestrated this project," said Lopez. "Over the past several years, many of our most successful business strategies have been the direct result of listening to our client advisory board. Could there be a better testament than undertaking an initiative such as this?"

About Concord Wealth Partners (CWP): Concord Wealth Partners was founded in 2002 in Abingdon, Virginia. The family-operated financial advisory firm has four offices and represents 500 small businesses and families in Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, and Northeast Tennessee. As of May 2021, Concord manages over $450 million in assets. To learn more about CWP, please contact [email protected]

About Concord Asset Management (CAM): Concord Asset Management is a registered investment advisor. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where CAM and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. To learn more about CAM, please contact [email protected] or talk to your CWP advisor directly.

About Trainer, Wright & Paterno (TWP): Trainer, Wright & Paterno was founded in 1972 in Huntington, West Virginia. TWP offers a wide array of services, including accounting, tax, business valuation, succession planning, and business brokering. They represent over 900 businesses and individuals in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. To learn more about TWP, please contact [email protected]

Disclosure: Concord Wealth Partners, LLC ("CWP") and Concord Asset Management, LLC ("CAM") are investment advisers registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Both firms are affiliated with Trainer, Wright & Paterno ("TWP") through common ownership. Concord Wealth Partners and Concord Asset Management provide investment advisory services and may provide such services to TWP clients. Concord Wealth Partners and Concord Asset Management do not provide tax or accounting services. TWP is not involved in providing investment advice on behalf of CWP or CAM, nor does TWP hold itself out as providing advisory services on behalf of CWP or CAM. No client of TWP is under any obligation to use the services of CWP or CAM. CWP shall not receive any portion of the fees charged by TWP, referral, or otherwise. It is anticipated that TWP professionals, solely incidental to their respective practices as CPAs of TWP, shall recommend CWP's, or CAM's, services to certain of its clients. More information about Concord Wealth Partners, Concord Asset Management, and their relationship with TWP can be found at go.ConcordWealthPartners.com/CWG. Respective Services Offered: Investment advisory services are offered through Concord Wealth Partners, LLC (CWP) to individuals and small business owners. Asset management services are offered through Concord Asset Management, LLC (CAM) to financial advisors and professionals. Tax and accounting services are offered through Trainer, Wright & Paterno (TWP) to individuals and small business owners. All of Trainer, Wright & Paterno's CPAs and accountants are members of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

