Announcing the Launch of InsurTechExpress.com, 'A One Stop Life Insurance Resource'

RALEIGH, N.C., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The InsurTech Express website has launched at www.insurtechexpress.com. InsurTech Express is the principal resource that brings the Life Insurance and Annuity communities together in one easy-to-access, secure online location for information on Insurtech. It is a network with active participation in industry organizations like ACORD, LBTC, and LIDMA; conferences like InsureTech Connect and NAILBA; as well as in social media such as LinkedIn. The network includes Carriers, Distributors, and Solution Providers. InsurTech Express is designed to connect the industry with Insurtech documents, education, solutions, current events, career opportunities, and innovation.

InsurTech Express is a central resource for life insurance technology education. All the information and tools on www.insurtechexpress.com are accessible to everyone at no cost. Users can learn the latest life insurance technology trends in the InsurTech Express Blog. The "Solutions pages" provides education on models of Straight Through Processing and updates on platforms from solution providers like Ebix, iPipeline, and PaperClip, as well as Life Underwriting Solutions and Policy Admin Systems. The latest innovations on emerging technologies like Blockchain and AI are also covered.

"The objective of InsurTech Express is to be a technology and process improvement central resource for the industry to benefit carriers, distributors, and solution providers," said Ken Leibow, Founder and Editor of InsurTechExpress.com. "We have assembled a great team of Insurtech leaders combined with over 100 years of experience, connecting those in the industry that need help with InsurTech to the right resources with consultants, solution providers, and industry organizations. Another key goal of InsurTech Express is to help match the best talent with those firms looking to fill Insurtech roles."

"Today more than ever, with the significant surge in life insurance innovation, our industry needs to collaborate and share educational tools and resources for the benefit of consumers," said Malou August, Senior Vice President, Standards and Membership at ACORD. "InsurTech Express provides a comprehensive resource for the dissemination of this information, and as such will be a valuable addition to — and clearinghouse for — the dialogue that's currently happening across our industry."

Jeff McCauley, President of Paperless Solutions Group and Treasurer/Board of Directors of LIDMA said: "Our industry has long needed a resource like InsurTech Express whereby vendors, carriers, and distributors have easy access to critical information that is often hard to find. We're excited to participate in building a community where ideas and communications are shared freely."

According to 2017 industry statistics, there are approximately 850 life insurance and annuity companies generating over $137 billion dollars of life insurance premium and $287 billion dollars of Annuity premium annually. Over 28 million new life insurance policies are sold every year. There are multiple distribution channels that include thousands of BGAs, IMOs, Broker Dealers, Banks, Direct Marketers and other distribution firms. Individual producers represent 1 million plus licensed life insurance agents, brokers and financial advisors in the U.S. Insurtech plays a key role from sales, agent licensing, new business, commission accounting, to Inforce Services as the engine to the Life Insurance industry. Inurtechexpress.com is A One Stop Life Insurance Resource.

Contact:

Ken Leibow

Email: ken@insurtechexpress.com

Phone: 402-740-7356

Website: https://www.insurtechexpress.com/

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE InsurTech Express

Related Links

http://www.insurtechexpress.com

