Announcing The Launch Of 'Lucern Living'

PHILADELPHIA, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucern Living ("LL"), a full service property management firm, announces its launch in Philadelphia. The property management firm, headquartered in historic Old City, was started by several multifamily veterans to provide best-in-class service to larger multifamily owners in the marketplace, achieved through simplification of the third-party management process, cost control, and value-added services.

The firm's principals have been active in the Philadelphia MSA for the last decade and beyond in varying capacities including principal investment, development, and property management. The firm added veteran property management expert, Scott Stolbach, as Vice President of Property Management, to build out a strong infrastructure for the firm's growth. Mr. Stolbach has a tenured resume in property management at some of Philadelphia's marquee operators including Scully Company, GoldOller, and Post Brothers. Previous assets managed include the illustrious St. James, the Avenir, the Irvine, and others. The firm will employ a strong focus on utilizing technology as well as creating efficiencies for operators through active asset management and shared services. Additionally, firm principals have a long history of executing value-added business plans and construction projects, adding to the list of services Lucern Living can provide clientele.

The firm's website touts a 'lean and mean' approach to property management, offering boutique services to a very selective client base, ensuring quality over quantity. The firm's managed portfolio, among others, includes assets in core Center City neighborhoods – Northern Liberties and Old City, as well as more suburban neighborhoods like Roxborough. The firm is focusing on a clientele base in the Philadelphia MSA, including South New Jersey markets and the suburbs and counties surrounding Philadelphia.

For inquiries and/or management services, please contact the Lucern Living team at [email protected] or 267-281-8875 // www.lucernliving.com

SOURCE Lucern Living