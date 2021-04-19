Announcing the launch of Philanthropy 100

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renée Joslyn has been a philanthropy strategist for nearly two decades. Through her organization, Philanthropy Unbound, she has focused on designing philanthropic solutions to solve some of our biggest problems and advance justice and equality around the world. Through this work, Ms. Joslyn has encountered extraordinary foundations, corporations, non-profits and leaders working hard to make the world a better place.

In order to recognize and honor the incredible impact that these individuals and organizations have, Joslyn created Philanthropy 100.

Philanthropy 100 puts a spotlight on 100 of the most significant foundations, corporations, non-profits and individuals in philanthropy, all of whom are committed to innovations transforming society and advance justice during an unprecedented time globally.

"In this incredibly challenging moment, Philanthropy 100 attempts to celebrate individuals and organizations who are paving the way to a brighter future," said Ms. Joslyn. "In order to solve the problems before us, we will need innovative thinking and new approaches driven by entrepreneurial insight, creativity and altruistic concern for human welfare. The individuals and organizations on this list are leading the way."

For this debut list, Ms. Joslyn asked her extensive professional network for nominations who were then thoroughly researched before the top 100 were selected. Ms. Joslyn plans to spotlight a new Philanthropy 100 listing annually.

Reflecting on the four categories on the list - foundations, corporations, non-profits and individuals - Ms. Joslyn notes that the value that each brings to philanthropy may be different, but they are each a critical piece of the puzzle. Individuals and non-profits give their time and energy to do the hard work and solve some of our biggest problems; corporations and foundations contribute significant funds and strategic guidance to make it all possible. Ideally, they all work together to achieve collective impact; moving the needle on the issues we need to address most urgently.

Ultimately, every organization on the list has one thing in common: a love of humankind, a desire to promote the welfare of others and creative approaches to advancing the cause of social justice.

A spotlight on one entity from each of the four categories featured in Philanthropy 100 follows:

FOUNDATION: Global Fund for Women announced its Adolescent Girls Advisory Council, made up of girls from countries around the globe. The Council is driving key strategic decisions across the organization, including how to redistribute funds and other resources through the Adolescent Girl's Rights Program.





Global Fund for Women announced its Adolescent Girls Advisory Council, made up of girls from countries around the globe. The Council is driving key strategic decisions across the organization, including how to redistribute funds and other resources through the Adolescent Girl's Rights Program. CORPORATION: Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) showcases the top talent in women's basketball, while upholding a long tradition of social activism. Recently, players highlighted the unjust murder of Breonna Taylor : during games, they wore shirts demanding justice, and even commissioner Cathy Englebert made sure to mention Taylor at the championship trophy ceremony for the Seattle Storm. Also, players joined Lebron James' " More Than a Vote " initiative and were active in urging their communities to vote last fall.





Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) showcases the top talent in women's basketball, while upholding a long tradition of social activism. Recently, players highlighted the unjust murder of : during games, they wore shirts demanding justice, and even commissioner made sure to mention Taylor at the championship trophy ceremony for the Seattle Storm. Also, players joined " " initiative and were active in urging their communities to vote last fall. NON-PROFIT: Feeding America is America's largest domestic hunger-relief and food rescue organization. Through a nationwide network of 200 member food banks and 60,000 food pantries, Feeding America provides meals to over 46 million people annually. In 2020, Feeding America has made a sizable impact in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic by partnering with a number of celebrities, athletes and organizations to provide meals to struggling American families.





Feeding America is America's largest domestic hunger-relief and food rescue organization. Through a nationwide network of 200 member food banks and 60,000 food pantries, Feeding America provides meals to over 46 million people annually. In 2020, Feeding America has made a sizable impact in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic by partnering with a number of celebrities, athletes and organizations to provide meals to struggling American families. INDIVIDUAL: Taraji P. Henson is taking her personal story and that of her family to tackle mental health in a brave and bold way. In addition to being one of the most versatile actors of our time, Henson is also the founder of the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation which aims to change perception of mental illness within the Black community. Named after her father who suffered mental health challenges after serving time in Vietnam , the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation makes mental health resources more accessible.

The full Philanthropy 100 list can be found here.

By recognizing this group of humanitarians, socially responsible businesses, innovators and generous funders for their extraordinary achievements, Ms. Joslyn hopes to inspire others to make their own contributions to philanthropy at a time when we need it most.

SOURCE Philanthropy Unbound

Related Links

https://philanthropyunbound.com/

