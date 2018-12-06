Announcing the launch of the 8th UK Cold Water Swimming Championships 2019

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Registrations for the 8th UK Cold Water Swimming Championships 2019 are now open with brave competitors signing up online at www.slsc.org.uk/cwsc . Hosted by the South London Swimming Club (SLSC) and sponsored by GIBC Digital, the event sees fast and slow, young and old, as well as the silly and the serious brave freezing waters to take part in the hugely popular winter swimming competition.

The Championships take place on Saturday 26 January 2019 at the UK's largest freshwater, unheated pool - Tooting Bec Lido.

Team and individual entries are welcomed. Early registration is recommended as places are limited. Over 800 hardy winter swimmers from 17 nations took part in the last event in 2017.

All races take place in water as low as 1°C, and 2019's highlights include:

The Best Hat competition (a picture desk favorite) where competitors complete the swim with the biggest and brightest hat they can create remaining in place

The 30-metre head-up breaststroke

The freestyle dash 4-person team relay competition

A mass sponsored jump-in (of willing spectators) for Crisis at 9am

Once swimmers have braved the chilly waters of Tooting Bec Lido, they can thaw out in the Finnish sauna and hot tub.

The Championships offers plenty for all the family. As well as cheering on the (fool) hardy swimmers, spectators can keep warm with a hog roast, pizza, coffee and hot drinks, or visit the pop-up pub featuring two local drinks companies Graveney Gin and By The Horns Brewery. There is also a heated 'North Pole' marquee that will include a host of stalls offering swimming holidays, the latest swim gear and local crafts. Entry for spectators is only £3 per person, payable on the day.

The 2019 Championships has a strong focus on charitable causes and starts with the mass jump in for Crisis to raise money for the homeless. A range of social enterprises support the event including Change Please (the on-site coffee van), training homeless people to become Baristas and Well Kneaded the Pizza, a company that provides internships to help marginalized young people into employment.

The Championships organizer Margy Sullivan explains the drive behind the event: "SLSC enjoys bringing together swimmers of all abilities to experience and enjoy cold water swimming at the UK's oldest and largest fresh water lido. With an expected 800 swimmers competing in over 100 races, a sauna, hot tub and over 10 stalls, and definitely no wetsuits, this event really will be a festival of swimming. Go on everyone, be brave enough to be a sprinter this winter!"

GIBC Digital's CEO Greg Wood says: "There is no better physical reflection of the drive and tenacity needed by business today than to take part in the Cold Water Swimming Championships! GIBC Digital is proud to sponsor this year's SLSC UK Cold Water Swimming Championships and help raise money for Crisis, an organization that offers year-round services helping people take their first steps out of homelessness."

Crisis Jump In

The Crisis Jump in at Tooting Bec Lido is to fundraise to help end homelessness. The £25 registration contributes to Crisis' healthcare and counselling services. The jump-in at 9am will kick off the Cold Water Swimming Championships. Crisis will be at the Lido throughout, with information about its work, and with some Crisis goodies.

