Announcing the Launch of the New MEMRI Website

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) (https://www.memri.org) has launched a website redesign that gives visitors an optimally responsive experience across all devices – desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile phones.

For over two decades, MEMRI has been meeting the evolving challenge of "bridging the language gap" between the Arab and Muslim world and the West – providing vital research, translations from primary sources, and original analysis – and maintaining the world's largest online archive of such translated material.

NEW WEBSITE FEATURES INCLUDE:

Speedy Page Loading

The top-to-bottom website redesign provides a completely responsive platform, allowing users to navigate MEMRI content in a new, highly efficient landscape. The mobile site has been enhanced with heightened responsiveness to match users' needs in real-time.

New Trending Page Highlighting The Latest Current Issues

As one of the world's most productive nonprofit think tanks, MEMRI releases clips, translations, and analyses on a daily basis. The new Trending page displays the most relevant curated MEMRI content for an at-a-glance understanding of the latest issues and news of the day.

THE TRENDING PAGE IS CONSTANTLY BEING UPDATED WITH NEWS AND DEVELOPMENTS IN THE REGION:

The Reactions to Protests and Riots Across the U.S. section on the Trending page features reactions and opinions from the region about the unrest that broke out across the U.S. following the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

The Reactions to Coronavirus section on the Trending page highlights statements by columnists, writers, government officials, and others on the coronavirus pandemic.

Also on the Trending page are sections for current events in the region. The Iran-U.S. Relations section examines the ongoing tensions between the two countries.

The Turmoil in Iraq section focuses on Iraq as it emerges from a decade of Iranian hegemony.

The U.S.-Taliban Deal section follows the latest developments in that arena, as the U.S. readies to withdraw troops.

The Trending page also features sections with the latest reports from some of MEMRI's most important projects – most recently, the Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor (DTTM) and the Reform Project.

OTHER NEW SITE FEATURES

Audio Feature For Listening

The new SpeechKit feature, located at the top of each report, allows readers to listen to audio of the report – similar to a podcast – while driving or otherwise engaged, offering a user-friendly listening experience. This feature is proving very popular – readers have told us they have become daily listeners.

Enhanced Search Results That Present Customized And Relevant Content

Site visitors will gain a more cohesive and centralized view of resources. This translates into the best possible search engine results, fully tailored to the individual user's needs.

Expanded Social Sharing Capabilities Allowing Even Easier Access To Multiple Platforms

At the top of each report, MEMRI has integrated unique features for sharing and reposting informative content across the web via a wide range of platforms.

SUBSCRIBE FOR UPDATES

Subscribe today to receive emails of MEMRI research.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI (https://www.memri.org) bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, and Turkish media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

MEMRI – Middle East Media Research Institute: https://www.memri.org

MEMRI TV – https://www.memri.org/tv

Jihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) - https://www.memri.org/jttm

Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) - https://www.memri.org/cjlab

MEMRI In the Media - http://www.memriinthemedia.org

Contact Information

[email protected]

202-955-9070

SOURCE Middle East Media Research Institute