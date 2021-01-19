Announcing the New AUDIBLE Edition of "John Dante's Inferno, A Playboy's Life" written and narrated by best-selling author Anthony Valerio

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valerio recreates the American phenomenon of Playboy and its rise and fall, its glitz & glamour, its hellish moments and its decline through John Dante, Playboy's second-in-command under Hugh M. Hefner.

This is insider John Dante's story. How he went from his humble beginnings in a small Italian village to a childhood in Chicago's tough Italian ghetto to the Playboy Empire, where he rose to second-in-command under Hugh M. Hefner.

Through John Dante, Valerio describes everyday life in the fantastic world of Playboy as it was in its heyday. How John went out on Bunny Hunts, trained Bunny Mothers and managed the Playboy jet. The fun times in the Mansion come to life: Game Night, Movie Night, Orgy Night. Fight Night.

This book describes the internal workings of Playboy as well as the great friendship that existed between John Dante, Hugh Hefner and Shel Silverstein.

Also coming to life in these pages are Playboy's glamour & glitz, the stars and starlets who frequented and enjoyed the safety and hospitality of the Playboy Mansion, notably Tony Curtis, Linda Lovelace, Don Adams Bill Cosby James Caan and many more.

Lending authenticity & character to this work are John Dante's private collection of polaroid's taken inside his 3-room Mansion suite.

Critics are saying -- "Gripping, literate, naughty, bawdy

Valerio's biography of John Dante, Hugh Hefner's second-in-command at Playboy and the Great Libertine's best friend for over 40 years, is like no other book I have read. First, there's the subject matter. Decades of insider Playboy views, virtually from the landmark magazine's inception. Second, there is the intricate weaving of the "other" Dante's story. John Dante sought to imitate Dante Alighieri, he of the medieval, Italian and "divine" Comedy, who meted out punishments, penances, and paradises, in an epic-length poem made of three parts. What has one to do with the other? That would be the third part of this unique book, part social history, part immigrant story, the part that I will call the cautionary tale…Deft and clever, literate and highly readable…Parading through these pages are some of the best-known names in show business and, its darker side--especially for a magazine self-identified as 'men's entertainment-- Beatty, Bogdanovich, Caan, Cosby, Curtis, Jagger, Lovelace, Nicholson, Reems, and, especially, Silverstein. Readers will be riveted by the portrait of the beloved children's author that emerges in these pages. It also has its dark, seamy, nasty side. Think *Star 80*. Valerio writes surely and gives us gripping and very, very literate prose. It seems completely appropriate that the readers of John Dante's Inferno be brought into the presence of the Great Libertines of western culture, which include, surely, Casanova and Hugh Hefner. Read it. And enjoy."

