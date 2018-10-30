Announcing the Next Generation of Educational Technology: An Adaptive Play-Based Phonics System That Supports All Children on Their Reading Journey

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dedicated to improving the all-important literacy development process of young children, Square Panda, (https://squarepanda.com/), has introduced the second generation of its award-winning phonics system featuring a new meta-app learning adventure, SquareLand, and the new Square Panda Phonics Playset 2.0.

SquareLand is an exploratory adventure through a world of play where two primary characters, Panda and Cameo, guide children step-by-step through adaptive reading curriculum. Children explore worlds of learning as their fun friends help them learn letters, letter sounds, decode written words and develop skills in oral expression. With SquareLand, children experience playtime within a multisensory environment while learning valuable skills, such as letter-sound association, spelling, rhyming, word construction, and comprehension—with every child placed on an adaptive path and progressing at his or her own pace. A stream of cloud-based SquareLand content, developed by the Square Panda team in three international offices, is continuously expanding the learning experience. Accompanying the launch of SquareLand is the new Square Panda Phonics Playset 2.0, which supports the multisensory UI. The new playset is iPad and Android tablet compatible, with a library of free learning games available through the App store and Google Play.

According to Square Panda CEO and Co-Founder Andy Butler, SquareLand builds on Square Panda's mission of empowering all children with the self-confidence gained through early fluency. "We are passionate about fixing the literacy problem because reading is about more than just reading, it's about self-esteem," said Butler. "Unfortunately, the ability to read is the first measure our society applies in judging a child's potential, and the first step in fixing this is to realize that, especially for young learners, one size does not fit all. Square Panda personalizes the learning experience in real time to maximize both education and enjoyment."

Butler was inspired to found Square Panda by his journey to find resources for his daughter, who has dyslexia. He discovered that most children, not only those struggling with dyslexia, need support when learning to read and that early intervention is essential.

Every child faces the critical task of moving from "learning to read" to "reading to learn" by the third grade. According to a 2016 U.S. Department of Education study, 64 percent of fourth graders in the U.S. perform below proficiency levels in reading. Incorporating the latest neurological research of unique circuitry development within young brains, SquareLand's personalized, data-centric system customizes the learning experience for each child, helping them master reading efficiently and painlessly. The Square Panda Parent portal lets users track their child's progress and provides real-time analytics that identify areas of difficulty and next steps.

SquareLand and the Square Panda Phonics Playset 2.0 support early readers in multiple ways:

A unique land of educational play keeps children engaged through a world of games while collecting real-time data.

keeps children engaged through a world of games while collecting real-time data. Interactive gameplay and engaging characters support increased attention and focus, including for children with learning differences.

and engaging characters support increased attention and focus, including for children with learning differences. Adaptive learning supports each child's learning patterns and reinforces the curriculum in a playful way.

supports each child's learning patterns and reinforces the curriculum in a playful way. Multisensory play with Square Panda's Smart Letters, which children touch, feel, and place on the playset. Preliminary results show 40 percent reduction in screen time while playing Square Panda multisensory games compared to digital only games.

with Square Panda's Smart Letters, which children touch, feel, and place on the playset. Preliminary results show 40 percent reduction in screen time while playing Square Panda multisensory games compared to digital only games. Personalization customizes the experience to optimize learning.

customizes the experience to optimize learning. Free downloadable games keep early readers in the optimal learning zone, challenged but not overwhelmed.

keep early readers in the optimal learning zone, challenged but not overwhelmed. Built-in rest periods reduce any frustration or meltdowns.

reduce any frustration or meltdowns. Data collection and analytics keep track of progress and customize the games based on each child's learning experience.

Square Panda has launched a Kickstarter campaign for the SquareLand and the Phonics Playset 2.0, ( https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/squarepanda/square-panda-phonics-system-20-for-kids-learning-t ), to spread awareness among parents, educators, and the investment community.

ABOUT SQUARE PANDA

The Square Panda™ team of parents, educators, professors of cognitive neuroscience, and game designers focuses on the development of language and literacy skills and solving the literacy problem. Square Panda is committed to helping children worldwide across skill sets and socioeconomic backgrounds learn to read, write, and communicate, with an adaptive system that creates a joyful learning experience based on innovative teaching practices. Please visit the Square Panda website for more information, https://squarepanda.com/.

