Announcing the Wilshire Law Firm Legal Scholar Award Recipient

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- California based personal injury firm Wilshire Law Firm is pleased to announce that the recipient of its 2018 Legal Scholar award is first-year Berkeley Law school student Ashley Johnson. Ashley was chosen on the strength of her outstanding academic record, commitment to community service and thought-provoking essay championing victim's rights. She will receive a scholarship in the amount of $1,000 towards her tuition.

The Legal Scholar Award scholarship was born of the belief that financial concerns should never get in the way of an outstanding young person interested in pursuing a career in law. To that end, Wilshire Law Firm's Founding Partner Bobby Saadian established this scholarship to help the next generation achieve their goal of becoming an attorney.

While there were many worthy entries, Ashley's application stood out for her desire to pursue a law degree in order to effect change on behalf of sexual assault victims through the legal system.

As Ashley herself put it, "I am truly honored to be the recipient of the 2018 Wilshire Law Firm's Legal Scholars Award. I am especially grateful to Mr. Saadian and his team for selecting me for this prestigious scholarship. I am in my first year at Berkeley Law, and my goal is to become an attorney advocating for changes in laws and public policies regarding sexual assault and victims' rights. Receiving this scholarship sheds light on a problem so often ignored and puts a strong voice and financial backing behind the belief that the situation is dire but not hopeless — a heartening and much needed support for victims of assault."

In spite of her heavy workload as both an undergraduate at Washington University in St. Louis and now Berkeley Law, Ashley has also found time to volunteer at Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA) where she mentored middle school girls and CoachArt, an organization that works to improve the lives of chronically ill children through art and athletics.

About Wilshire Law Firm:

Wilshire Law Firm has been meeting the needs of injury and discrimination victims for eleven years and counting. The firm's founder, Bobby Saadian established the Legal Scholar award to help the next generation of attorneys achieve their dreams and effect positive changes in society as a whole.

SOURCE Wilshire Law Firm

Related Links

http://www.wilshirelawfirm.com

