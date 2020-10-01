Announcing TMS Connectors: A Simpler Way to Work with Lilt

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilt, the #1 AI-powered language service provider, today announced that it now natively integrates with popular translation management systems (TMS) including SDL TMS, SDL Worldserver, XTM Cloud, and Smartling. These new connectors allow customers to streamline the localization workflow, expedite translation turnaround times, and go-to-market faster than ever before.

"Businesses rely heavily on translation to reach their global customer bases. A company's TMS is the centralized hub that enables reaching all customers, regardless of native language," said Spence Green, CEO of Lilt. "Our new TMS Connectors provide direct customer access to Lilt, and thus to faster, more efficient localization services for their content."

The addition of these TMS Connectors allows Lilt to provide a more streamlined localization experience and reduce translation turnaround times for its customers. Integrating Lilt directly into current workflows will allow new customers to more easily leverage Lilt language services, enabling them to increase their localization efforts and impact without increasing their spend.

Companies that use one of these translation management systems and want to use Lilt's translation services can now get started immediately with Lilt's pre-built, turnkey TMS Connectors that are fully functional and operational in the field.

Lilt will continue to build out additional TMS Connectors to enable customers to more easily connect to Lilt's AI-powered translation services. Lilt's product roadmap includes Connectors for additional popular TMSs such as Transifex, Memsource, and many others.

If you use one of these popular TMSs and are interested in learning more about what Lilt's AI-powered translation services can do for your company, please get in touch with us here. For customers without a TMS, Lilt can connect you with one of its TMS partners. For those not interested in a TMS, Lilt can connect to your environment via its CMS Connectors.

For more information, please visit us online or reach out to [email protected] .

About Lilt

Headquartered in San Francisco, Lilt is an AI-powered enterprise language translation company on a mission to make the world's information accessible to everyone regardless of where they were born or which language they speak. The Lilt platform combines adaptive neural machine translation technology with an enterprise translation management system that empowers product, marketing, support, e-commerce, and localization teams to move faster than ever. Lilt gives industry-leading organizations like Intel, ASICS, WalkMe, DigitalOcean, and Sprinklr everything they need to scale their translation programs, go-to-market faster, and deliver exceptional customer experiences to global audiences. Visit us online at www.lilt.com .

