Announcing Trendloader, the First Live Video and Audio Streaming Smart Sunglasses to Ever Exist

ORANGE, Calif., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Trendloader announced its new product: Trendloader smart sunglasses. The two models, Alpha and Zeta, are the industry's most feature-packed wearable technology capable of live video, photo and audio streaming and sharing, integration with social media platforms, fitness tracking and AI voice control, with a natural open-ear design. Where the company is unparalleled in innovation is the ability to stream live video and audio to apps and platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitch-Alpha and Trendloader is the only piece of wearable technology to ever exist on the market that offers this function. The possibilities for application of this product are truly endless, from personal use with friends and family to improving training, job performance and efficiency for multiple professional service industries.

"Our product concept began in January 2018. We plan to be the first smart sunglasses operating directly with integrated apps, creating an immediate synergy from your device to real-time, worldly experiences," said Steven Oh, founder of Trendloader.

No more lugging multiple bags loaded with different camera operating equipment, lenses, charging cables and batteries on vacation. Travel with peace of mind and share the experiences easily with Trendloader Alpha smart sunglasses.

Share with the world, or just close friends and family, but stay connected.

Availability

There are two different models of Trendloader sunglasses, Alpha and Zeta, available currently with one model of frames in black. Enjoy our five different smudge/scratch-resistant lens options. Our four different colored and mirrored lenses offer full protection from UV rays: Cosmic Black, Forest Green, Ocean Blue and Smoldering Red. Blue light protection is available in a clear lens option.

Alpha sunglasses offer live video streaming, pictures, stored memory and audio.

Zeta sunglasses offer fitness tracking and audio.

Features:

AI Voice Control - Compatible with Google Assistant, Siri, Bixby and others.

- Compatible with Google Assistant, Siri, Bixby and others. Audio - Bluetooth 5.0, music, phone calls and navigation,16 mm PI Gene Speaker with Fiber compound Diaphragm, TI D-class Amp, rich and tender bass with natural airflow design.

Bluetooth 5.0, music, phone calls and navigation,16 mm PI Gene Speaker with Fiber compound Diaphragm, TI D-class Amp, rich and tender bass with natural airflow design. Live Picture Posting/Sharing - Available with Alpha. Facebook, Instagram or save directly onto phone.

- Available with Alpha. Facebook, Instagram or save directly onto phone. Live Video Streaming - Available with Alpha. Directly integrated with YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitch with 1080p video quality.

- Available with Alpha. Directly integrated with YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitch with 1080p video quality. Fitness Tracking - Available with Zeta. Tracking includes steps (mi/km), distance (mi), calorie intake, speed (mph) and a clock announcing the date and time.

Attributes:

Bluetooth 5.0 - Connect to personal devices from up to 50 feet away with an accelerated speed.

- Connect to personal devices from up to 50 feet away with an accelerated speed. Optimized Optical Protection - Shield your eyes with blue light and UV lens options.

- Shield your eyes with blue light and UV lens options. Sleek Unisex Design - Lightweight, water resistant and anti-smudge/scratch.

- Lightweight, water resistant and anti-smudge/scratch. Multiple Storage - Choice of AWS cloud storage or local with 128 GB of internal memory.

- Choice of AWS cloud storage or local with 128 GB of internal memory. Long-Lasting Battery - Alpha and Zeta run activity for up to 10 hours. Alpha runs up to 50 minutes of live streaming, complete with USB charging for both.

- Alpha and Zeta run activity for up to 10 hours. Alpha runs up to 50 minutes of live streaming, complete with USB charging for both. 1 Year Warranty - We promise product support for up to 12 months.

About Trendloader

Trendloader is an industry-leading technology company founded by Steven Oh, based in Orange, California. Recognized for developing the first-of-its-kind wearable technology, Trendloader will have a global impact, engaging with customers from around the world.

For more information about Trendloader, please visit our website at https://trendloader.com/. Both smart glasses are coming soon in limited quantity to Indiegogo. Pre-register now on our website for early bird access before they're gone.

