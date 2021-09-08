JACKSON, N.J., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Annual LDA Scientific Conference 2021 Lyme Disease Association Inc. and Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians & Surgeons are jointly providing the 21st annual CME scientific conference, Lyme & Other Tick-Borne Diseases: Research for a Cure, virtually, on October 2, 2021. This conference meets high standards for continuing medical education (CME) credits for doctors. It's also open to the general public. Some scholarships are available for medical students, post docs, recent medical professionals and state health department representatives. The conference is supported by educational grants from: Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation & IGeneX, Inc.

Announcing Virtual CME Lyme/TBD Conference

According to LDA President Pat Smith, "With 476,000 individuals in the US being diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease annually according to CDC, it's imperative that researchers and providers have access to the cutting edge developments on Lyme and other tick-borne diseases (TBD) that the esteemed speakers at this conference provide--helping to prevent the spread of TBD and to assist with patient recovery."

The conference features faculty including clinicians/researchers from the US and Canada. Brian Fallon, MD, MPH, Conference Co-Director, will speak on Denmark study on depression, suicidal behaviors and Lyme; Co-Director Monica Embers, combined antibiotic Lyme therapy; and Keynote John Aucott, MD, long haulers & lessons from Lyme, COVID.

Other speakers include Ed Breitschwerdt, DVM, bartonella & neuropsych illnesses; Adrian Baranchuk, MD, Lyme carditis; Catherine Brissette, PhD, Bb in dura mater; Brandon Jutras, PhD, peptidoglycan of Bb; Kim Lewis, PhD, therapies for Lyme disease; Marna Ericson, PhD, Bartonella in melanoma; Ricardo Maggi, PhD, digital PCR; and Ken Liegner, MD, disulfiram in Lyme. Elizabeth Maloney, MD is conference question facilitator.

Institutions represented include Columbia; Yale School of Medicine; Tulane; Queens University; Northeastern University; North Carolina State University College of Medicine; Virginia Tech; Johns Hopkins; University of Minnesota; and University of North Dakota.

About the LDA: Lyme Disease Association is a national non-profit funding research, education and patient support. On average, 95+% of funds raised by LDA go directly to programs. LDA has awarded 122 research grants across US--supported research has been acknowledged in 56 peer-reviewed scientific journals. LDA has provided 250 educational grants. The above CME conference is 21st for physicians/researchers presented by LDA. LDA's LymeAid 4 Kids fund, has provided $400,000+ to aid children in getting diagnosis/treatment. A new free automated doctor referral is now open on the LDA website. www.Lymediseaseassociation.org

For conference details & registration lymediseaseassociation.org/conference

CONTACT:

Pat Smith,

[email protected],

888-366-6611

SOURCE Lyme Disease Association Inc

Related Links

https://web.cvent.com/event/d23922d7-3fcd-4df6-a305-687b9e3d4270/summary?locale=en-US&tm=-7Hcu1Vc-TYHt1TuvmmHjX8Sb93E1XHNegveV6au-Rs

