ANNOUNCING VIRTUAL PRESS CONFERENCE FOR EXPERIMENTAL BIOLOGY 2022 MEETING

BETHESDA, Md., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reporters are invited to join a live discussion of research announcements at the forefront of the life sciences during a virtual press conference for the Experimental Biology (EB) 2022 meeting. The press conference will be held online from 11-11:45 a.m. Eastern on Friday, April 1, 2022 (RSVP by Thursday, March 31).

EB 2022, to be held April 2-5 in Philadelphia, is the annual meeting of five scientific societies bringing together thousands of scientists and 25 guest societies in one interdisciplinary community. With a mission to share the newest research findings shaping clinical advances, EB offers an unparalleled opportunity to tap into cutting-edge science from across the U.S. and around the world.

The press conference will feature presentations and a moderated Q&A with authors of five new studies:

Researchers Harness Probiotics to Deliver Parkinson's Disease Treatment (4/1, 11 a.m. EDT)

Animal studies show live biotherapeutic produced by gut-healthy probiotic bacteria is safe, reduces treatment complications

COVID-19 Vaccine-Associated Menstrual Symptoms Reported in Non-Menstruating People (4/1, 11 a.m. EDT)

Study draws attention to potential physical and mental side effects of vaccination in people with diverse gender identities

Plant Compound Shows Promise for Alleviating Food Allergies (4/1, 11 a.m. EDT)

Study uncovers new drug targets for treating other allergic disorders

Omega-3s Could Boost Immunotherapy's Cancer-Fighting Power (4/1, 11 a.m. EDT)

Immunotherapy and anti-inflammatory therapy were more effective when mice consumed omega-3s

Yo-Yo Dieting and Food Insecurity May Raise Heart Disease Risk (4/1, 11 a.m. EDT)

Study conducted in rats suggests dramatic swings in food intake have long-term impacts on cardiovascular health and metabolism

EB host societies are the American Association for Anatomy, American Physiological Society, American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, American Society for Investigative Pathology and American Society for Pharmacology & Experimental Therapeutics.

