Announcing World Food Travel Market

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the World Food Travel Association (WFTA) announced the launch of World Food Travel Market, the world's first and only business-to-business marketplace for the culinary travel industry.

World Food Travel Market is a secure platform that connects trade buyers and sellers of culinary travel products. Buyers can search for culinary tour operators, culinary tourist guides, culinary attractions and similar products and services, based on criteria like location, specific keywords, hours of operation and more. Sellers can showcase their full range of capabilities, their extensive digital content libraries, their own blog articles, and all of their social media links including TripAdvisor. Every member's microsite is available in up to 100 languages, allowing members to easily discover each other and do business together, no matter where they are located.

The idea for World Food Travel Market came from members of the World Food Travel Association's own community, who sought new and creative ways to connect in a marketplace focused specifically on the food and beverage tourism industry. "Our industry really needed a way to connect directly with other like professionals – in a way that was not previously available," said World Food Travel Market member Juan José Muñozcano, owner of Madrid Experience, a food and wine tour operator in Spain. "The Market is exactly what I was looking for as a business owner."

"There has never been an easier way for the food and beverage tourism industry to connect and do business," said World Food Travel Market founder Erik Wolf. "And because World Food Travel Market exclusively serves the food and beverage tourism trade, members are not distracted by irrelevant content or businesses."

World Food Travel Market is the right tool at the right time in the current economic climate to help the world's food and beverage travel trade companies to do business better. Businesses can get started today at WorldFoodTravelMarket.com.

World Food Travel Market was created by the World Food Travel Association, the world's leading authority on food and beverage tourism.

ABOUT THE WORLD FOOD TRAVEL ASSOCIATION (WFTA)

The WFTA is a non-profit organisation that was founded in 2001 by its current executive director Erik Wolf. It is recognised as the world's leading authority on food/ culinary/ gastronomy tourism. The WFTA's mission is to preserve and promote culinary cultures through hospitality and travel. Every year, the organisation serves almost 200,000 professionals in 150+ countries. For more information, visit www.WorldFoodTravel.org.

