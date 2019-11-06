Announcing Xenith LOOP, the First Ever Purpose-Built Headgear for Non-Tackle Football

DETROIT, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Xenith announced the launch of its non-tackle football headgear offering, Xenith LOOP. Xenith LOOP is the industry's first purpose-built protective headgear made specifically for the sport. Combining athlete insights and an unprecedented level of research into non-tackle football, Xenith LOOP is the most comfortable and best performing non-tackle headgear on the market. Learn more about the origin of Xenith LOOP HERE.

"Non-tackle football" includes flag football, 7v7, passing league, and other forms of touch and non-tackle football. Schools and tackle football programs across the country are increasingly requiring non-contact practices as part of their season, and according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), participation in all forms of non-tackle football are on the rise. These trends represent rapidly growing and evolving aspects of the football category accounting for more athletes than ever now playing some form of football, and participating in the sport year-round.

"With the growth of non-tackle, football is more present in an athlete's life than ever before. Creating a protective solution specifically engineered for non-tackle is a necessity for athletes and a challenge we were excited to take on," said Ryan Sullivan, Xenith CEO. "Xenith LOOP is an important part of the Xenith portfolio of products which elevate the athlete's pursuit in playing, training, and living."

The pioneering halo silhouette of Xenith LOOP creates a breathable, precision fit that accommodates any hairstyle and stays in place throughout the game without the need for a chinstrap. The shape addresses top athlete insights Xenith heard during its research including issues with the fit, breathability, and look of existing products used for non-tackle football.

This halo form was informed and developed through rigorous research including innovative video tracking which allowed the Xenith team to analyze the incidental impacts taking place on the field of play, as well as the placement, frequency, and speed of these impacts. On-field tests were conducted at multiple indoor and outdoor facilities during competitive play.

"Our team at Xenith conducted an unprecedented level of research utilizing industry-first video capture and tracking technologies to reconstruct the incidental contact observed on the non-tackle football field," said Grant C. Goulet, PhD, Xenith Vice President of Product Innovation. "By developing such a deep understanding of what the athlete needs on the field, we were able to create the first purpose-built headgear designed and engineered specifically for this sport; from the silhouette, to the protective material, to the knit, we started with a blank slate to create the best possible product for the non-tackle football athlete."

Xenith worked with material science experts BASF to develop KINETIX, Xenith LOOP's proprietary protection solution which was thoughtfully designed and engineered for the non-tackle field. KINETIX custom forms to the athlete's head for all-game comfort, but adapts its stiffness to control energy across the range of impact speeds measured on the field. Combined with the VersaKnit exterior, Xenith LOOP is a lightweight, breathable, comfortable, and high-performing protective solution.

Xenith LOOP makes its debut at number one on the 2019 Virginia Tech Flag Football Headgear Ratings receiving a "5-Star" rating.

Xenith and its Scientific Advisory Board are leading the industry in research into non-tackle football. Xenith's research will be published open-source through the BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine in an effort to increase knowledge and education around this rapidly growing sport. Xenith's Scientific Advisory Board is made up of independent experts in athlete health and wellness, neurology, biomechanics, and sport technology, ultimately furthering Xenith's commitment to providing the best performance and protective solutions to athletes at all levels of competition.

Xenith LOOP will make its on-field debut at the Pro Football Hall of Fame World Bowl Presented by Xenith in December 2019.

Xenith LOOP is available now for pre-sale for $79 and will ship in mid- to late-December; team pricing is available. For more information, please visit xenith.com/loop.

About Xenith:

Xenith creates top-rated football helmets, gear, and apparel designed to elevate the athlete's pursuit. Their athlete-first design approach is backed by rigorous science, engineering, and innovation which transcends laboratory testing to address on-field needs. Xenith outfits the athlete from head to ankle in a suite of performance products for playing, training, and living.

All Xenith helmets are Five-Star rated on the Virginia Tech Helmet Ratings System, and score in the "Top-Performing Group" of the NFL Helmet Laboratory Testing Performance Results. Xenith is committed to democratizing protection by making top-rated helmets, shoulder pads, and gear available at an equitable price point for anyone who wants to play football – from youth, to varsity, to the pros. Xenith's training and compression apparel give athletes the extra edge they demand to take their game to the next level.

Xenith sees football as a force for good in the community, and executes this vision with passion, purpose, and pride. For more information, please visit xenith.com.

