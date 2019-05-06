Announcing Yotpo's Destination:D2C, A Full-Day Summit for Brands at the Forefront of Direct-to-Consumer Relationships and Experiences
Set for September 12 in NYC, Destination:D2C will feature founders and operators from leading D2C brands, including Jeff Silverman, President, Global E-Commerce of Steve Madden, and Jake Kassan, President & Co-Founder of MVMT
May 06, 2019, 10:46 ET
NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotpo, the leading commerce marketing platform, has announced the launch of its inaugural conference Destination:D2C (DSTN), designed to advance brands in their shared mission to develop effective, enduring relationships with their customers. Geared to marketing, digital, and eCommerce leaders, DSTN is a full-day experience taking place Thursday, September 12, in New York City.
Counting the most renowned D2C brands such as MVMT, Glossier, UNTUCKit, Allbirds, ThirdLove, Quip, and thousands more as its customers, Yotpo is launching Destination:D2C to establish a network among its growing community of brands and industry leaders who champion exceptional direct-to-consumer experiences.
"Today's consumers prefer brands they can trust and relate to, that reflect their values and engage them in creative, breakthrough ways. Destination:D2C brings together the top minds and architects behind beloved brands to spark new ideas, partnerships, and pathways to authentic relationships. We'll take brands on a journey that empowers them to win over customers time and again," said Tomer Tagrin, CEO & Cofounder, Yotpo.
Destination:D2C will feature brand-led workshops, interactive experiences, and unfiltered main-stage conversations with founders, operators, investors and ecosystem players including:
- Steve Silverman, President, Global E-Commerce, Steve Madden on the iconic company's digital transformation
- Jake Kassan, President & Co-Founder, MVMT on the next chapter post-acquisition
- Magdalena Kala, VP Consumer Investing, Bain Capital, on investing trends and predictions
Destination:D2C will be held September 12, 9:30am - 5:00pm, at Union West in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City (525 W. 28th Street). Discounted tickets are available until June 16. To purchase, and for the latest updates on the program and speakers, visit http://destination.yotpo.com.
About Yotpo
Yotpo's suite of integrated solutions for user-generated content marketing, loyalty, and referrals helps commerce companies accelerate growth by enabling advocacy and maximizing customer lifetime value. With Yotpo, brands can effectively leverage social proof to increase trust and sales, cultivate loyal customer advocates, and make better business decisions based on customer feedback. Yotpo proudly serves thousands of brands including Away Travel, Glossier, and MVMT. An official partner to Google, Facebook and Shopify, Yotpo has raised $101 million in funding and employs over 300 employees globally.
