Annual 2-Day Investing & Trading Summit Features Top Wall Street Experts

DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dozens of the nation's most respected money managers, economists, and trading specialists are gathering at the Hyatt Regency Dallas for The MoneyShow, October 13-14, to analyze the markets and economy, explain how they're adapting their strategies, and share specific portfolio recommendations and trade ideas.

Featuring over 50 keynote addresses, interactive workshops and panel discussions, The MoneyShow Dallas is Texas' premiere educational event for self-directed investors and traders looking to find an edge in the markets, increase profitability, and expand their network.

Featured Financial Experts:

George Gilder , Senior Fellow & Co-Founder, Discovery Institute

Peter Schiff , Chief Economist & Global Strategist, Euro Pacific Capital

Jonathan Hoenig , Portfolio Manager, Capitalistpig Hedge Fund

Stephen Moore , Distinguished Visiting Fellow, The Heritage Foundation

Tom Sosnoff , Co-Founder, thinkorswim, tastytrade, & tastyworks

Stephen Schork , Editor, The Schork Report

Amelia Bourdeau , CEO & Founder, Market Compass

Brad Thomas , Editor, Forbes Real Estate Investor

Kelley Wright , Managing Editor, Investment Quality Trends

Morgan Barna , CFA, ETF Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence

Keynote Addresses:

Will Rate Cuts Save the Economy? How Far Will the Fed Have to Go?

The Future of Technology After the Era of Google, Silicon, and AI Clouds

Geopolitics in Energy: What a Difference an Administration Makes

The Great Debate on Buy-and-Hold vs. Market Timing

The Age of Absolute Return

The Economy in the Age of Trump

Global Investing: A Solution for Today's Volatile Markets

Intelligent REIT Investing

When Positive Drift Fails

In addition to face-to-face access to dozens of top-tier investing and trading experts, free attendance at The MoneyShow Dallas provides attendees with access to the educational Exhibit Hall where they can test-drive and comparison-shop the latest cutting-edge products and services, receive on-the-spot answers to pressing questions, and network with industry experts during the welcome celebration and other special events.

For the complete MoneyShow Dallas schedule, including speakers, exhibitors, and topics, visit: www.DallasMoneyShow.com

