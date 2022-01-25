Annual Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning

After a hiatus during the pandemic, the Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning is back to celebrate the maritime culture of the Annapolis community and all things Chesapeake Bay. Join us on Saturday, March 19th from 12:00-4:00 PM as we burn our socks during the spring equinox. Tickets are on sale now for both General Admission and People's Choice at www.amaritime.org. Enjoy all-you-can-eat oysters, oyster shucking contests, family activities, and live music by the Eastport Oyster Boys and Naptown Brass Band. Beverages and other food will be available onsite for purchase. All of this takes place on the Museum's waterfront campus overlooking the Chesapeake Bay, including complimentary boat rides and skipjack tours.

The sock burning tradition was started in the late 1970's by local Eastport shipwrights who were fed-up with the winter weather. After an exceptionally cold, snowy season, a small group gathered to celebrate the coming of spring by burning their old socks and promising to forgo sock wearing until the cold weather returned.

Today, this quirky Annapolis tradition lives on at the Annapolis Maritime Museum at the Annual Oyster Roast & Sock Burning, where guests can take part in this decades-long tradition that welcomes both the spring and the Annapolis boating season.

"There is nothing more authentic and unique to Annapolis than the ritual of burning socks, started right here in Annapolis," said Alice Estrada, President/CEO of the Museum. "This beloved event brings the community together and raises funds for our important environmental education programs, which serve over 12,000 students annually."

Burn your socks my friend, the winter is done,

Tis time for boating, crabbing, and fun.

Purchase tickets and learn more about this event here: www.amaritime.org

About the Annapolis Maritime Museum

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community on the area's rich maritime heritage and the ecology of the Chesapeake Bay. For more information, visit www.amaritime.org.

