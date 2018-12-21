Annual Gala Helps Raise More Than $500,000 for Children in Need

JAFCO provides foster care, adoption, family preservation, mentoring, independent living and support services. The JAFCO Children's Ability Center supports families raising children with developmental disabilities by providing family enrichment, resources, and respite care all within one state-of-the-art center located in Sunrise, Florida.

"Because I have been blessed with so much, I believe it's my pleasure and obligation to give back to the community," said Keith Singer, CEO of Singer Wealth Management. "JAFCO is such a wonderful organization, helping those that need it the very most. I can't think of a better way to make an impact than supporting JAFCO."

Over the last five years as the presenting sponsor, Singer Wealth Management has donated over $100,000 to the not-for-profit. Keith Singer, the firm's CEO served as the master of ceremonies at the event.

According to Janet Epstein, Jafco's development officer, "JAFCO is extremely grateful to our generous sponsors like Singer Wealth Management that help us continue our mission of protecting and caring for neglected and disabled children."

About JAFCO:

Since 1992, JAFCO has been providing a full continuum of high-quality services including foster care, adoption, family preservation, mentoring, independent living and developmental disability programs. The JAFCO Children's Village, consisting of an Emergency Shelter and six Group Homes, is one of the most unique and innovative programs in the nation. The JAFCO Children's Ability Center supports families raising children with developmental disabilities by providing family enrichment, resources, and respite care all within one state-of-the-art center. JAFCO provides services in Sunrise, Florida and Philadelphia. For more information, visit jafco.com.

